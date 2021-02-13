Data Science Platform Market Research Report: Know Marketing Channel Future Trend, Growth and Price with Future projections till 2026 with Key companies (MICROSOFT, IBM, GOOGLE, SAS INSTITUTE)

“The Data Science Platform Market was valued at US$ 37.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 237.84 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 30 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Data Science Platform Market
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Data Science Platform Market
The Data Science Platform Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
By components
Platform
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
Training and Consulting
Integration and Deployment
Support and Maintenance
By deployment modes
Cloud
On-premises
By business functions
Marketing
Sales
Logistics
Finance and Accounting
Customer Support
Others
By organization size
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By industry verticals
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecom and IT
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare and Life sciences
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Media and Entertainment
Transportation and Logistics
Government
Others
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: MICROSOFT
IBM
GOOGLE
SAS INSTITUTE
ALTAIR
CLOUDERA
ALTERYX
DATABRICKS
WOLFRAM
MATHWORKS
RAPIDMINER
ANACONDA
BRIDGEI2I
REXER ANALYTICS
DOMINO DATA LAB
DATAIKU
CIVIS ANALYTICS
H2O.AI
RSTUDIO
RAPID INSIGHT
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Data Science Platform Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Data Science Platform Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Data Science Platform Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Data Science Platform Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
