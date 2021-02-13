Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Report: Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, Type and Applications Forecasted by 2026 with Key companies (Schneider Electric Se., Black Box Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, Llc, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.)

“The Data Center Cooling Solutions Market was valued at US$ 10.77 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 28.47 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.9 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Data Center Cooling Solutions Market
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Data Center Cooling Solutions Market
The Data Center Cooling Solutions Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
By Solution
Air Conditioning
Chilling Unit
Cooling Tower
Economizer System
Liquid Cooling System
Control System
Others
By Component
Solution
Service
By Service
Consulting
Installation And Deployment
Maintenance And Support
By Type Of Cooling
Room-Based Cooling
Row/Rack-Based Cooling
By Data Center Type
Mid-Sized Data Centers
Enterprise Data Centers
Large Data Centers
By Industry
Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance
It And Telecom
Research And Academic
Government And Defense
Retail
Energy
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Others
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Schneider Electric Se.
Black Box Corporation
Nortek Air Solutions, Llc
Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.
Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg
Stulz Gmbh
Vertiv Co.
Asetek
Adaptivcool
Coolcentric
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Data Center Cooling Solutions Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Data Center Cooling Solutions Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Data Center Cooling Solutions Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Data Center Cooling Solutions Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
