Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Report: Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, Type and Applications Forecasted by 2026 with Key companies (Schneider Electric Se., Black Box Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, Llc, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.)

“The Data Center Cooling Solutions Market was valued at US$ 10.77 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 28.47 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.9 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Data Center Cooling Solutions Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically.

The Data Center Cooling Solutions Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Solution

Air Conditioning

Chilling Unit

Cooling Tower

Economizer System

Liquid Cooling System

Control System

Others

By Component

Solution

Service

By Service

Consulting

Installation And Deployment

Maintenance And Support

By Type Of Cooling

Room-Based Cooling

Row/Rack-Based Cooling

By Data Center Type

Mid-Sized Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

By Industry

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

It And Telecom

Research And Academic

Government And Defense

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Schneider Electric Se.

Black Box Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions, Llc

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg

Stulz Gmbh

Vertiv Co.

Asetek

Adaptivcool

Coolcentric

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Data Center Cooling Solutions Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Data Center Cooling Solutions Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Data Center Cooling Solutions Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Data Center Cooling Solutions Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

