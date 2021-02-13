Data Center Automation Market Research Report 2021: Market Competition Trend and Price by Manufacturers till 2026 with Key companies (Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Oracle, Dell, Inc.)

“The Data Center Automation Market was valued at US$ 8.96 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 30.25 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Data Center Automation Market

The Data Center Automation Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By solution

Network automation

Server automation

Storage automation

By service

Consulting service

Installation and support services

BY end-user

Enterprises

Cloud service providers

Colocation service providers

By industry vertical

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Other vertical

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Hewlett-Packard

IBM

Oracle

Dell, Inc.

Fujitsu

Brocade Communications Systems

CISCO

Microsoft Corporation

CA Technologies, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Data Center Automation Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Data Center Automation Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Data Center Automation Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Data Center Automation Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

