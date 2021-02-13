Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market segmentation by Product, Key Highlights, Strength assessment, Opportunity assessment by 2026 with Key companies (Explicyte Immuno-Oncology, Aquila BioMedicals , Horizon Discovery Group plc, Crown Bioscience, Inc.)

“The Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market was valued at US$ 795.61 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1930.51 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.5 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market
The Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
Drug Type
Monoclonal Antibodies
Immunomodulators
Oncolytic Viral Therapies and Cancer Vaccines
Others
Service Type
Target Identification and Validation
Lead Screening and Characterization
Cell-Based Assays
Cancer Type
Lung
Breast
Colorectal
Melanoma
Prostate
Head and Neck
Ovarian
Pancreatic
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Explicyte Immuno-Oncology
Aquila BioMedicals
Horizon Discovery Group plc
Crown Bioscience, Inc.
Promega Corporation
HD Biosciences Co., Ltd.
BPS Bioscience, Inc.
GenScript Biotech Corporation
DiscoverX Corporation
Celentyx Ltd.
ImmunXperts SA
Personalis, Inc.
STC Biologics
Molecular Imaging, Inc. (MI Bioresearch Inc.)
Covance, Inc.
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
