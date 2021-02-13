Auto Cyber Security Market set size record exponential growth size 2020-end

Overview

Cybersecurity is the process and practice designed specifically to shield computers, networks, programs, and data from damaging or unauthorised access. Today, the automotive industry is one major vertical within the manufacturing sector which has applied IoT in a big way. Connected cars is one such example of IoT application in the automotive sector. The increased usage of connected devices (IoT/IoE) has posed security concerns. Thus, organisations are using security applications to protect the automobiles from theft and other malware attacks.

With the increase in proliferation of IoT devices, the number of connected cars will increase leading to security concerns. The concern of this security will hamper the market in the future leading to more opportunities for security providers. Thus, automakers and cyber security vendors need to work together for the development of the new security applications. The auto cyber technology will boost the automaker revenues and most of the security providers will consider auto cyber technology as objective and strategy to increase their footprints. Service providers in this market must abide by certain automotive cyber security standards.

Market Analysis

The Global Auto Cyber Security Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2015–2020, mainly driven by security type market segment. The growth of the security market is due to an enhanced demand for wireless based application from connected car enablers and security segment.

One of the major trends in the market will be the entry of cloud providers. As cloud-based technology is affordable and SMEs will be the first end-user of this technology, the opportunity is massive. Due to untapped potential in the market, a lot of cloud providers will try to enter the market with customised cloud security applications. However, their entry can increase competition and improve the solutions.

Segmentation by Solutions

The Global Auto Cyber Security Market has been assessed by the following security solutions- Intrusion Prevention System and Intrusion Detection System (IPS/IDS), Identity and Access Management, Security Risk Management, Unified Threat Management, Data Encryption and Vulnerability Management.

Segmentation by Services

The Global Auto Cyber Security Market has been studied with respect to the following service types- System Integration Services, Automotive Strategic Consulting, Managed Security Services, Over the Air (OTA) and Cryptographic services.

Segmentation by Security Types

The market is segmented by the following service types – Wireless Security, Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security and Data Security.

Geographic segmentation

The Auto Cyber Security market is analysed by six regions – North America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. According to Infoholic Research, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific regions will be dominating the market in the next five years.

Competitive Analysis

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market such as Cisco System Inc., McAfee, Checkpoint software technologies and Delphi. Total 15 companies are covered.

The report includes a detailed competitive benchmarking of the leading industry players based on metrics such as company profile, financial health, business objectives, business strategy and SWOT analysis.

Key Vendors

The prominent automotive cyber security companies are Fortinet Inc., Capgemini S.A and FICO. Other watchlist companies in the market are TowerSec, Argus Cyber Security Inc. Mocana, Security Innovation Inc., and Arilou Technologies.

Benefits

The report will be useful to the key stakeholders of the Auto Cyber Security Market such as security providers, solution providers, and service providers in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities, and regional auto cyber security trends

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Auto Cyber Security market globally. The report provides a detailed analysis of the global auto cyber security industry in terms of security types, solutions, services, and regions. The report gives information related to the latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis and competitive landscape

