Enterprise Portals Market size Expand with Significant CAGR during 2020

Overview

Organizations today are embracing various technology innovations and redefining the way in which resources work, collaborate and exchange information in a connected world. Enterprise Portals offer a single interface access to a wide range of enterprise data to aggregate and personalise information through application-specific portals. Enterprise portals are also known as corporate or business portals. Many enterprises have not yet adopted EP due to resource constraints and security concerns but it is expected that they would soon adopt EP in future. This generates a demand for various enterprise applications, enables role-based personalization and decentralizes government models. Enterprise portals offers ease of use through mobile devices and home PCs through a single access source.

Market Analysis

The enterprise portal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period 2015–2020. The market growth is being propelled by the increase in the number of portals used by the employees. The enterprise portal integrates with multiple portals that offers more information for customers, employees, and business partners.

Regional Segmentation

The Global Enterprise Portals Market is segmented by the following geographies- North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, CIS+ Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America. Each region is analysed by portals type, services, and verticals.

North America enterprise portal market is expected to exhibit the highest growth of around 20 percent during the forecast period. North America comprises a major share of the market. The growth in this region would surpass all other regions during the forecast period.

Vertical Segmentation

The Global Enterprise Portals Market is segmented by the following key verticals- Banking Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Manufacturing and Others.

Key Vendors

The key players in the market are International Business Machines Corp (IBM), Microsoft, Oracle Corporation and SAP. The report also includes watch list companies such as Jahia, Fulcrum, and Zensar Technology.

Competitive Analysis

A detailed vendor profiling of the key players in the market. Total 16 companies are covered. A competitive benchmarking of leading vendors with respect to their key offerings, financials, venture funding and strategic alliances.

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market such as Red hat, LIferay, Sitecore, Iflexion, TCS, Infosys, HCL, Accenture.

Benefits

The report is of significance to the key stakeholders of the Enterprise Portals market such as technology providers, service providers in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities and regional enterprise portals trends

The Global Enterprise Portals Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market. The report delves into the key industry insights to unleash opportunities for the players in the market, ranging from SME’s and start-ups to large enterprises.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the Global Enterprise Portals industry by portal type, services, verticals and regions. The report discusses the key industry trends, the drivers and growth opportunities. Regional industry trends are also covered. It also includes the end user analysis based on global end user survey conducted during the study.

