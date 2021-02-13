1,10-decanediol Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2027 | Zhonglan Industry, Shandong Guangtong New Materials, Zhejiang Boju New Material

“

The report titled Global 1,10-decanediol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,10-decanediol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,10-decanediol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,10-decanediol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,10-decanediol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,10-decanediol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,10-decanediol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,10-decanediol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,10-decanediol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,10-decanediol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,10-decanediol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,10-decanediol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Zhonglan Industry, Shandong Guangtong New Materials, Zhejiang Boju New Material, Qingdao Lilai Chemicals

Market Segmentation by Product: 98% Purity

99% Purity



Market Segmentation by Application: Polyester Polyol

Polyurethane

Flavors and Fragrances

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others



The 1,10-decanediol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,10-decanediol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,10-decanediol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,10-decanediol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,10-decanediol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,10-decanediol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,10-decanediol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,10-decanediol market?

Table of Contents:

1 1,10-decanediol Market Overview

1.1 1,10-decanediol Product Overview

1.2 1,10-decanediol Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 98% Purity

1.2.2 99% Purity

1.3 Global 1,10-decanediol Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 1,10-decanediol Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global 1,10-decanediol Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global 1,10-decanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global 1,10-decanediol Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global 1,10-decanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global 1,10-decanediol Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 1,10-decanediol Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by 1,10-decanediol Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players 1,10-decanediol Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,10-decanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 1,10-decanediol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,10-decanediol Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,10-decanediol Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 1,10-decanediol as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,10-decanediol Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,10-decanediol Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 1,10-decanediol Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 1,10-decanediol Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global 1,10-decanediol Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,10-decanediol Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global 1,10-decanediol by Application

4.1 1,10-decanediol Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Polyester Polyol

4.1.2 Polyurethane

4.1.3 Flavors and Fragrances

4.1.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global 1,10-decanediol Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 1,10-decanediol Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global 1,10-decanediol Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global 1,10-decanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global 1,10-decanediol Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global 1,10-decanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 1,10-decanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America 1,10-decanediol by Country

5.1 North America 1,10-decanediol Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 1,10-decanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America 1,10-decanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America 1,10-decanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 1,10-decanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America 1,10-decanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe 1,10-decanediol by Country

6.1 Europe 1,10-decanediol Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 1,10-decanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe 1,10-decanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe 1,10-decanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 1,10-decanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe 1,10-decanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific 1,10-decanediol by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 1,10-decanediol Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,10-decanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,10-decanediol Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 1,10-decanediol Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,10-decanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,10-decanediol Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America 1,10-decanediol by Country

8.1 Latin America 1,10-decanediol Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 1,10-decanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America 1,10-decanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America 1,10-decanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 1,10-decanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America 1,10-decanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa 1,10-decanediol by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 1,10-decanediol Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,10-decanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,10-decanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 1,10-decanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,10-decanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,10-decanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,10-decanediol Business

10.1 Zhonglan Industry

10.1.1 Zhonglan Industry Corporation Information

10.1.2 Zhonglan Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Zhonglan Industry 1,10-decanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Zhonglan Industry 1,10-decanediol Products Offered

10.1.5 Zhonglan Industry Recent Development

10.2 Shandong Guangtong New Materials

10.2.1 Shandong Guangtong New Materials Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shandong Guangtong New Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Shandong Guangtong New Materials 1,10-decanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Zhonglan Industry 1,10-decanediol Products Offered

10.2.5 Shandong Guangtong New Materials Recent Development

10.3 Zhejiang Boju New Material

10.3.1 Zhejiang Boju New Material Corporation Information

10.3.2 Zhejiang Boju New Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Zhejiang Boju New Material 1,10-decanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Zhejiang Boju New Material 1,10-decanediol Products Offered

10.3.5 Zhejiang Boju New Material Recent Development

10.4 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals

10.4.1 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals Corporation Information

10.4.2 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals 1,10-decanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals 1,10-decanediol Products Offered

10.4.5 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 1,10-decanediol Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 1,10-decanediol Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 1,10-decanediol Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 1,10-decanediol Distributors

12.3 1,10-decanediol Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”