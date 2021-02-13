1,9-nonanediol Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Kuraray, Zhejiang Boju New Material, Qingdao Lilai Chemicals

“

The report titled Global 1,9-nonanediol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,9-nonanediol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,9-nonanediol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,9-nonanediol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,9-nonanediol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,9-nonanediol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,9-nonanediol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,9-nonanediol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,9-nonanediol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,9-nonanediol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,9-nonanediol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,9-nonanediol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kuraray, Zhejiang Boju New Material, Qingdao Lilai Chemicals, Changyu Group, Shandong Guangtong New Materials, Chemspon Bio-Tech

Market Segmentation by Product: 98% Purity

99% Purity



Market Segmentation by Application: Polyester Polyol

Polyurethane

Flavors and Fragrances

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others



The 1,9-nonanediol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,9-nonanediol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,9-nonanediol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,9-nonanediol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,9-nonanediol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,9-nonanediol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,9-nonanediol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,9-nonanediol market?

Table of Contents:

1 1,9-nonanediol Market Overview

1.1 1,9-nonanediol Product Overview

1.2 1,9-nonanediol Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 98% Purity

1.2.2 99% Purity

1.3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by 1,9-nonanediol Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by 1,9-nonanediol Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players 1,9-nonanediol Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers 1,9-nonanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 1,9-nonanediol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,9-nonanediol Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by 1,9-nonanediol Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in 1,9-nonanediol as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,9-nonanediol Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers 1,9-nonanediol Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 1,9-nonanediol Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global 1,9-nonanediol by Application

4.1 1,9-nonanediol Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Polyester Polyol

4.1.2 Polyurethane

4.1.3 Flavors and Fragrances

4.1.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa 1,9-nonanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America 1,9-nonanediol by Country

5.1 North America 1,9-nonanediol Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America 1,9-nonanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe 1,9-nonanediol by Country

6.1 Europe 1,9-nonanediol Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe 1,9-nonanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific 1,9-nonanediol by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific 1,9-nonanediol Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific 1,9-nonanediol Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America 1,9-nonanediol by Country

8.1 Latin America 1,9-nonanediol Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America 1,9-nonanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa 1,9-nonanediol by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa 1,9-nonanediol Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa 1,9-nonanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,9-nonanediol Business

10.1 Kuraray

10.1.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kuraray Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kuraray 1,9-nonanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Kuraray 1,9-nonanediol Products Offered

10.1.5 Kuraray Recent Development

10.2 Zhejiang Boju New Material

10.2.1 Zhejiang Boju New Material Corporation Information

10.2.2 Zhejiang Boju New Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Zhejiang Boju New Material 1,9-nonanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Kuraray 1,9-nonanediol Products Offered

10.2.5 Zhejiang Boju New Material Recent Development

10.3 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals

10.3.1 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals Corporation Information

10.3.2 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals 1,9-nonanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals 1,9-nonanediol Products Offered

10.3.5 Qingdao Lilai Chemicals Recent Development

10.4 Changyu Group

10.4.1 Changyu Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Changyu Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Changyu Group 1,9-nonanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Changyu Group 1,9-nonanediol Products Offered

10.4.5 Changyu Group Recent Development

10.5 Shandong Guangtong New Materials

10.5.1 Shandong Guangtong New Materials Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shandong Guangtong New Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Shandong Guangtong New Materials 1,9-nonanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Shandong Guangtong New Materials 1,9-nonanediol Products Offered

10.5.5 Shandong Guangtong New Materials Recent Development

10.6 Chemspon Bio-Tech

10.6.1 Chemspon Bio-Tech Corporation Information

10.6.2 Chemspon Bio-Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Chemspon Bio-Tech 1,9-nonanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Chemspon Bio-Tech 1,9-nonanediol Products Offered

10.6.5 Chemspon Bio-Tech Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 1,9-nonanediol Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 1,9-nonanediol Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 1,9-nonanediol Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 1,9-nonanediol Distributors

12.3 1,9-nonanediol Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

