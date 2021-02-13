Global Coma diagnosis & treatment Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

There is no particular treatment that can cause someone to come out of a coma and treatments can prevent further physical and neurological damage. However depending on the cause of a coma, patient who are continuosly in this state for more than one year are extremely unlikely to awaken.

Over the last decade, the number of hospitals has increased to a great extent, which has influenced the growth of the market positively. Moreover, increasing demand for better treatment and changing reimbursement policies have fueled the market growth.

ncreasing prevalence of neurological/brain disorder like epilepsy, rising need for better treatment, increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D, and availability of funds drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government support for research & development, changing lifestyle, and rapid development in technology will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, higher cost of the treatment procedure may slow the market growth during the review period.

The global coma diagnosis & treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.1% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global coma diagnosis & treatment market owing to the presence of huge patient population, high health care spending, and increasing government support for research & development.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global market. The increasing focus of various government agencies on treating various brain disorders or brain injuries such as epilepsy, and depression will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The growing public awareness will boost the adoption of these devices in the European market.

sia Pacific is the fastest growing coma diagnosis & treatment market across the globe. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to availability of technology and huge healthcare spending. Rapidly developing economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives for research & development will drive the market in China and India over the assessment period.

The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

Segmentation

The global coma diagnosis & treatment market is segmented on the basis of types, diagnosis, treatment, and end user. On the basis of the type, it is segmented into toxic- metabolic encephalopathy, anoxic brain injury, persistent vegetative state, locked-in syndrome, and brain death. On the basis of diagnosis it is segmented into physical examination, blood test, brain scans, and others. Brain scan is further segmented into computerized tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and electroencephalography (EEG). On the basis of treatment it is segmented into medical treatment, and others. On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories and others.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Fujifilm Holdings (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare(U.S.), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Electrical Geodesics Inc. (U.S.), Masimo Corporation (U.S.), Hologic (U.S.), Esaote (Italy), and others.

