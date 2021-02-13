Global Phototherapy Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The global phototherapy market is growing rapidly and is expected to continue over the review period. The demand for phototherapy is high across the globe. Increasing ratio of death in infants due to jaundice and increasing population with disease such as psoriasis, vitiligo are driving the market growth. According to CDC, The most common type of phototherapy used to treat skin diseases are narrowband ultraviolet B (UVB) light. This uses a special machine to emit UVB light, which is the best part of natural sunlight for treating skin diseases. Moreover the device firefly is in huge demand that maintains the bilirubin rate in the infants. Firefly a device that uses less energy and growing its popularity with its flexibility that can be also be used anywhere

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global phototherapy market owing to the presence of huge patient population with jaundice, psoriasis, vitiligo, and others skin disease. Moreover high healthcare spending and increasing government support for research & development leads the growth of the market.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global phototherapy market as result of increasing focus of various government agencies on the treatment of skin disease. The focus of various government agencies is increasing for treating various skin diseases. According to the report published by the WHO, in 2014, around 28 regional psoriasis networks were established in Germany throughout the country to coordinate high-level health care for psoriasis patients by dermatological experts.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing phototherapy market across the globe. Rapidly developing economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the government’s initiatives for research & development are projected to drive the market in China and India over the forecasted period. Most of the Pacific region countries have believe in tanning body and sun bath, which are the measure causes of skin diseases.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. Along with unavailability of skin specialists and referral is difficult due to geographic distance and availability of travel funds.

Segmentation

The global phototherapy market is segmented on the basis of devices, indication, and end user. On the basis of the devices, it is segmented into firefly, fiber-optic blanket, fiber-optic band, and others. On the basis of the indication, it is segmented into skin diseases, jaundice, and others. Furthermore, the skin diseases are segmented into psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin diseases. On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dermatology center, homecare, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are GE Healthcare (UK), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S.), Beurer GmbH (Germany), Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), PhotoMedex, Inc (U.S.), MTTS ASIA (Vietnam), VIA Global Health (U.S.), and others.

