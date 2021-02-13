Global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Abbott
Calypte Biomedical
Chembio Diagnostic Systems
Meridian Bioscience
MedMira
Trinity Biotech
Sekisui Diagnostics
OraSure Technologies
Quidel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
HIV POC
Clostridium Difficile POC
HBV POC
Respiratory Syncytial Virus POC
HPV POC
Influenza/Flu POC
HCV POC
MRSA POC
TB and Drug-Resistant TB POC
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Home
Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
Laboratories
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point-of-care Infectious Disease Diagnostics are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.