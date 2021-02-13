Global And Japan Anti-money Laundering Service Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Global Anti-money Laundering Service Scope and Market Size
Anti-money Laundering Service market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-money Laundering Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transaction Monitoring Software
Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software
Customer Identity Management Software
Compliance Management Software
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Tier 1 Financial Institution
Tier 2 Financial Institution
Tier 3 Financial Institution
Tier 4 Financial Institution
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Anti-money Laundering Service market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Anti-money Laundering Service market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Thomson Reuters
Fiserv
SAS
SunGard
Experian
ACI Worldwide
Tonbeller
Banker’s Toolbox
Nice Actimize
CS&S
Ascent Technology Consulting
Targens
Verafin
EastNets
AML360
Aquilan
AML Partners
Truth Technologies
Safe Banking Systems