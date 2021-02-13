Global And Japan Anti-money Laundering Service Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Global Anti-money Laundering Service Scope and Market Size

Anti-money Laundering Service market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-money Laundering Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

Customer Identity Management Software

Compliance Management Software

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Anti-money Laundering Service market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Anti-money Laundering Service market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

SunGard

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Tonbeller

Banker’s Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Ascent Technology Consulting

Targens

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Safe Banking Systems