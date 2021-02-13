Global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxylates Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Fatty alcohol alkoxylates are gaining traction in the non-ionic surfactants market with increasing demand for biodegradable and non-toxic surfactants in the prominent end-use industries such as household cleaning, I&I cleaning, personal care and textiles among others. Environmental feasibility of fatty alcohol alkoxylates under high regulation in developed market is significant factor driving the fatty alcohol alkoxylates market growth at CAGR of 5.0% during forecast period.

Changing consumer preference towards personal hygiene and cleanliness has led to considerable demand of sustainable surfactants with advanced formulations. The sustainability factor is defined by biodegradability and toxicity of fatty alcohol alkoxylates. Fatty alcohol alkoxylates produced from oleochemical are sourced from natural sources such as palm kernel oil (C16-C18), and coconut oil (C12-C14) among other natural sources. Moreover, alkylphenol ethoxylates are banned in developed regions which in turn has witnessed the dominance of oleochemical based fatty alcohol alkoxylates as a substitute for biodegradable and non-toxic surfactant for use in the cleaning products..

. According to MRFR analysis, the global Fatty Alcohol Alkoxylates Market Analysis was valued at USD 564.4 million in 2016 and is expected to be valued at USD 787.8 million by the end of 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Fatty alcohol alkoxylates based on types segmented as oleochemical based fatty alcohol alkoxylates and petrochemical based fatty alcohol alkoxylates is further sub-segmented based on the number of carbons chains. Oleochemical based fatty alcohol alkoxylates is further sub-segmented into — Lauryl Alcohol (C12-C14) Alkoxylate, Cetostearyl Alcohol (C16-C18) Alkoxylate, Behenyl Alcohol (C22) Alkoxylate, Stearyl Behenyl Alcohol (C18-C22) Alkoxylate, and Stearyl Alcohol (C22) Alkoxylate. Lauryl Alcohol (C12-C14) alkoxylate and Cetostearyl Alcohol (C16-C18) alkoxylate holds largest market share among the oleochemical based alkoxylates owing to growing consumption in personal care and housing cleaning market. The household cleaning products market is one of the major consumer of surfactants, the valuation of household cleaning products market is valued at approximately USD 250 billion growing at a rapid pace of approximately ~9% CAGR. Moreover, rising concern over institutional hygiene and cleanliness especially in healthcare and food & beverage industry is also anticipated to slate highest growth of industrial and institutional cleaning market at nearly 4.5% reaching USD 60 billion by end of 2023.

Asia Pacific region is the largest market for fatty alcohol alkoxylates and accounts for nearly 40% of the volume share in the global fatty alcohol alkoxylates market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in the emerging markets is expected to boost the demand for I&I and household cleaning products which in turn, witness considerable demand for fatty alcohol alkoxylates during the forecast period. North America accounts for the second largest market share owing to penetration of automatic dishwashers in the households along with growing laundromat services can be further attributed to the growth of fatty alcohol alkoxylates market.

Key Players:

BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, KLK OLEO, Clariant International AG, Croda International Plc, SASOL and Stepan Company among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Fatty alcohol alkoxylates Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Fatty Alcohol Alkoxylates Market – Competitive Analysis

Fatty alcohol alkoxylates Market appears to be highly fragmented and competitive owning to the presence of numerous large and small players active in regional market. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include merger, acquisition and expansion. However, acquisition and expansion were second most widely adopted strategy by key market players. Companies are building strategic partnerships with local manufacturer and distributors in order to reduce gap between supplier and customer of fatty alcohol alkoxylates. With technology advancement and presence of significant players has made fatty alcohol alkoxylates lucrative opportunity in their respective applications.

