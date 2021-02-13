Global Mexico Glycerine Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Glycerin is major component of triglyceride, found in animal fat, vegetable oil and crude oil. It is major by-product of biodiesel manufacturing process. Glycerin is a material of outstanding utility with many area of applications. It has a unique combination of physical and chemical properties which makes glycerin technically versatile product which is readily compatible with many other substances and easy to handle. Glycerin is non-toxic to human health and also to environment. Physically, glycerin is a water soluble, clear, colorless, viscous, odourless, hygroscopic liquid with high boiling point.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3691

Globally the market for glycerine has shown tremendous growth due its massive demand in personal care and food industry. Being a smaller country level market, Mexico witnessed moderate progressive demand for glycerine. Apart from this, it’s overall application scope including tobacco, polyurethane Pharmaceuticals, alkyd resins and others which is also complementing the glycerine demand. Furthermore, Growth in this market is credible to gradually rising adoption of glycerine in respected end-use industries such as cosmetics and personal care, food, resins, Pharmaceutical and tobacco. Addressable change in the Mexican population emerging as a key factor supporting the growth if this market. According to United Nations Population, the Mexican population is 130 Million in 2017 and expected to reach 148 Million in 2030. As the population increases, the demand for food increases substantially. On the flip side, consistent function in the biodiesel is emerged as key barrier over the growth of this market. In addition to this, demand and supply gap has also created restrained the growth in Mexico, and the factor anticipated to further affect the growth of this market.

.

Also Read: http://cmfe-market.over-blog.com/2020/12/mexico-glycerine-market-size-share-trends-demand-key-player-profile-and-regional-outlook-by-2023.html

Mexico Glycerine Market- Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Mexico glycerine market are Cargil Inc., Kao Chemicals, Quimic S.a. de C.V and Quimica Delta dominated the glycerine production market. Other than that, the market has a presence of several small-scale enterprises. Glycerine production estimated to be very in Mexico and the demand is relatively low. Therefore the growth in this market is export orientated. However, rising demand of glycerine is expected to start new production facilities in Mexico resulting into increased market competition among the aforementioned market players.

Also Read: https://visionpdf.com/mexico-glycerine-market-forecast-to-2023-10ee2c6fd11b7c955bfd3e965b74d6f7.html

As per the industry experts, demand and supply observed in the Mexico is huge as of 2016. Therefore, the companies from Asia Pacific expected to start production facility in Mexico in the coming year due Although market competition observed in this market moderate, the market scenario is expected to change in the coming years due to the growth served by this market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News: (Overall global news)

Jun 7, 2016 – Unilever Indonesia to invest USD 500 million in production expansion of household products. The investment has been planned and will be functional earlier in 2018 in company’s main two segments i.e Home and Personal care and Food & Refreshment. Glycerine products accounts significant share in household segment and the investment likely to boost glycerine production in Asia Pacific resulting into additional demand. Asia Pacific is one the prime market in the glycerine and addressable change in the population has made this region largest consumer of detergent products.

Also Read: https://articlescad.com/edible-nuts-industry-research-report-predicts-impressive-growth-by-2023-194912.html

August 5, 2016 – Thailand based Global Green Chemical Inc., (GCC) has announced the production expansion of biodiesel. They have planned to raise the biodiesel production capacity by setting up a second methyl-ester plant in Chon Buri province, located in the southeast of Bangkok. The company which uses oil palm as a raw material, to accommodate increasing demands for biofuel, including state-of-the-art technology for the production of specialised oleochemicals. The second biodiesel plant, with capacity of 200, thousand tonnes per year, is expected to start operating in 2018. The expansion will bring GGC’s total production capacity, when combined with the first plant, to 500,000 tonnes per year. Being a by-product of biodiesel, glycerine production expected to raise in Thailand due to such massive production expansion activity.

August 27, 2014 – Wilmar acquired Malaysia biodiesel and glycerin refiner Nexsol. The overall acquisition activity has undertaken in exchange of USD 10 million. Additional growth in Indonesia is anticipated as per the industry experts due to the dual acquisition by Wilmar.

ALSO READ: http://www.comunicati.net/comunicati/aziende/finanza/662404.html

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)