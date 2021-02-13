Farm Equipment and Implements Market segmentation by Product, Key Highlights, Strength assessment, Opportunity assessment by 2026 with Key companies (AGCO Corporation , Agrocenter Ltd., CLAAS KGaA mbH , CNH Industrial N.V)

The Farm Equipment and Implements Market was valued at good revenue in 2019 and is projected to reach highest growth as compared to previous years by 2025, at a CAGR of double percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Farm Equipment and Implements Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Farm Equipment and Implements Market

The Farm Equipment and Implements Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Product Type:

Land Development, Tillage and Seedbed Preparation

Tractors

Levellers

Ploughs

Dozers

Sowing and Planting:

Drill

Seeder

Planter

Dibbler

Transplanter

Weeding, Inter Cultivation and Plant Protection

Shovel/Plough

Harrow

Tiller

Sprayer

Duster

Harvesting and Threshing

Harvester

Thresher

Digger

Reaper

Sheller

Sickle/Dao

Post Harvest and Agro Processing

Seed Extractor

Dehusker

Huller/De-huller

Cleaner

Grader

Mill

Dryer

Key Applications:

1. Land Development, Tillage and Seedbed Preparation

2. Sowing and Planting

3. Weeding, Inter Cultivation and Plant Protection

4. Harvesting and Threshing

5. Post Harvest and Agro Processing

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: AGCO Corporation

Agrocenter Ltd.

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V

Honda

John Deere

Kubota Corporation

YANMAR CO., LTD.

Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A

JCB

T.A.F.E. (Tractors & Farm Equipment Ltd).

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Greaves

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Farm Equipment and Implements Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Farm Equipment and Implements Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Farm Equipment and Implements Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Farm Equipment and Implements Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

