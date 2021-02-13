Global Sugarcane Wax Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Sugarcane Wax Market is estimated to reach a value of USD 55.7 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.87%.

The global market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for sugarcane wax in the food industry, particularly in fruit vegetable processing, chewing gum, and chocolate products. Additionally, the growing pharmaceutical industry with increased spending on dietary supplements is expected to fuel the demand for sugarcane wax at a substantial rate during the review period. Furthermore, the growing popularity of organic and natural cosmetics products on account of increasing awareness about the benefits of natural products is likely to create lucrative opportunities for market players during the review period. Increasing demand for sugarcane wax as an alternative to candelilla wax, carnauba wax, and chitosan for edible coating of fruits and vegetables, is expected to upsurge its demand during the forecast period. Market participants are investing in RD activities for the development of economic and sustainable production processes of sugarcane wax and improving the economy of recovering and refining the wax likely to create an opportunity for the market participants during the forecast period. For instance, since 2018, Sucrochem (PTY) Ltd (South Africa) is making efforts toward RD of sugarcane wax through sustainable approaches.

Global Sugarcane Wax Market has been segmented on the basis of Application and Region.

On the basis of application, the global market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, food, textile leather, cosmetics, and others. The pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest market share of 36.6% in 2018, and was valued at USD 15.7 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing awareness about the advantages of sugarcane wax extracts on health and the ongoing research in the medical field. Moreover, the policosanol and octacosanol derived from sugarcane wax extract are widely used as supplements owing to their lipid-lowering property in animals and humans. However, cosmetics is the fastest-growing application segment of sugarcane wax. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for natural and bio-based products in the cosmetics industry.

Regional Analysis

Global Sugarcane Wax Market, by region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East Africa, and Latin America.

The European market accounted for the largest market share of 35.5% in 2018 and is expected to grow at 2.8% CAGR during the review period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the strong presence of chocolates, pharmaceuticals, and personal care cosmetic industries. The market in Asia-Pacific accounted for the second-largest share in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.18% during the review period. The regional market is expected to be driven by the rapid growth of the major end-use industries and socio-economic factors such as increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and increase in consumption of dietary supplements as a result of rising health awareness.

Prominent Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes CERAX (South Africa), DEUREX AG (Europe), Origen chemicals (South Africa), Godavari Biorefineries (India), and Huzhou Shengtao Biotech LLC (China) as some to the Prominent Players in the Global Sugarcane Wax Market.

