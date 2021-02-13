Global Fuel Additive Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Fuel Additives Market is projected to be valued at over USD 10,294.37 Million by the end of 2025 and exhibit a healthy CAGR of over 3.66% during the assessment period.

Global Fuel Additives Market is projected to register a significant growth rate during the review period. This growth is attributed to the expanding automotive production in developing countries and the growing demand for lightweight commercial vehicles globally. The increasing environmental regulations to reduce carbon footprint is also likely to drive the demand for fuel additives to enhance fuel efficiency.

Growing demand for ultra-low sulfur diesel to reduce harmful emissions and to expand industrialization in the developing countries are likely to offer significant growth opportunities to the market players. The growing automotive industry in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is also expected to drive the demand for fuel additives and create lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the global market.

However, the fluctuation in crude oil prices and the high cost associated with the R&D activities are likely to pose a threat to the market growth. Also, the growing preference for alternate fuels, such as ethanol, hydrogen, biodiesel, liquid nitrogen, methanol, natural gas, and electricity, together with the rising adoption of electric vehicles is projected to hamper market growth during the review period.

Segment Analysis

Global Fuel Additives Market has been segmented based on Type, Fuel Type, Application and Region.

By Type, the global market has been categorized into three segments, namely deposit control, cetane & octane boosters, lubricity improvers, cold flow improvers, stability improvers, corrosion inhibitors, and others. The deposit control segment was valued at USD 3,816.69 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.00% during the review period. Deposit control additives are used to reduce the deposit build-up within the engine inlet system and eliminate the potential emission problems caused by the build-up. The use of deposit control additives keeps the engine clean and maintain long-term vehicle performance.

By fuel type, the global market has been segmented into diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel, and others. The diesel segment emerged as the largest segment and was valued at USD 3,644.28 million in 2018. It is projected to register a CAGR of 3.94% during the assessment period. Diesel fuel releases more energy on combustion than equal volumes of gasoline, so diesel engines generally produce better fuel economy than gasoline engines. Diesel emits tiny amounts of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and carbon dioxide.

Based on application, the global fuel additives market has been segmented into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment, aircraft, marine vessels, industrial, and others. The commercial vehicles segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period. Transport of goods across the logistics chain drives the demand for goods carrying commercial vehicles.

Regional Analysis

Global Fuel Additives Market, by region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

