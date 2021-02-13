Water Based Coating Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, Asian Paints

Latest released the research study on Global Water Based Coating Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Water Based Coating Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Water Based Coating. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BASF SE (Germany),AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands),PPG Industries Inc. (US),RPM International Inc. (US),The Sherwin-Williams Company (United States),Asian Paints Limited (India),Axalta Coating Systems LLC (United States),Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan),Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan),Jotun Group (Norway),Tikkurila OYJ (Finland).

Definition:

Water-based coating is advanced in paint technology used to paint and coat buildings, furniture, automobile parts, architecture and others. It is widely used in the crack filling, damp proofing, waterproofing, and others. Traditional Solvent-based coatings which produce harmful volatile organic compounds (VOC) levels into the ozone which can be damaging to the environment and health of people, byconsidering these issues water-based coatings have been driven. Moreover, in January 2007 the initiative taken bythe UK government for environmental legislation regarding lower VOC levels has increased the use of water-based coating rather than solvent-based coatings. Increasing awareness of the environment has changed the consumer and market demand.

Market Drivers: Low Cost As Compared To Traditional Coating (Solvent-Based)

Rising Awareness Regarding Health and Safety

No Use of Isocyanate in Water-Based Coating

What’s Trending in Market: Government Regulations for VOC Limitations in Paint Product

The demand for Coating to Do Good Work in a Short Time.

Restraints: Water-Based Coating Is Prone To Frost Damaged

Susceptible To Environmental Conditions

The Global Water Based Coating Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Water Soluble Paint, Water Dilution Coating, Water Dispersion Coatings), Application (Building, Equipment Processing, Others), End Users (Building and Construction, Automotive, Industrial, Wood, Others), Resin (Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Water Based Coating Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Water Based Coating Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

