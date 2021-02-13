News Live 2021: Global Polystyrene Market Rise to High Globally in Next Five Years | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

Polystyrene Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Polystyrene market for 2021-2026.

The “Polystyrene Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Polystyrene industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

INEOS Styrolution

Toyo Engineer

Americas Styrenics

Total Petrochemicals

PS Japan

Trinseo

Formosa Chemicals

Supreme Petrochem

Sabic

LG Chem

BASF-YPC Company

Sinopec

Astor Chemical

Yunfeng

Chi Mei Corporation

CNPC. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Natural Travertine

Artificial Travertine On the basis of the end users/applications,

Packaging

Appliances

Consumer Electronics

Construction