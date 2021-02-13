Automated Guided Vehicles Market Research Report with Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share and Future Prospects till 2026 with Key companies (DAIFUKU, JBT, Kion, Kuka)

“The Automated Guided Vehicles Market was valued at US$ 2300 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3882.5 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Guided Vehicles Market
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Automated Guided Vehicles Market
The Automated Guided Vehicles Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
By Type
TOW VEHICLES
UNIT LOAD CARRIERS
PALLET TRUCKS
ASSEMBLY LINE VEHICLES
FORKLIFT TRUCKS
Others
By Technology
LASER GUIDANCE
MAGNETIC GUIDANCE
INDUCTIVE GUIDANCE
OPTICAL TAPE GUIDANCE
VISION GUIDANCE
Others
By Industry
Automotive
Metal & Heavy Machinary
Food & Beverages
Chemical
Healthcare
3PL
Semiondutor & Electronics
Aviation
e-Commerce
Others
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: DAIFUKU
JBT
Kion
Kuka
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES
HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING
OCEANEERING
E&K AUTOMATION
SEEGRID
SSI SCHAEFER
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Automated Guided Vehicles Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Automated Guided Vehicles Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Automated Guided Vehicles Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Automated Guided Vehicles Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
