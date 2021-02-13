ATM Market Report 2021: Research Findings, Analyst Introduction, Data Source, Methodology till 2026 with Key companies (Diebold Inc., NCR Corporation, Wincor Nixdorf AG , Triton Systems of Delaware LLC)

“The ATM Market was valued at US$ 20580 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 29346.46 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for ATM Market

The ATM Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Type

Conventional/Bank ATMs

Brown ATMs

White ATMs

Cash Dispenser ATM

Smart ATMs

By Solution:

Deployment Solution

Onsite ATM

Offsite ATM

Worksite ATM

Mobile ATM

Managed Services

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Diebold Inc.

NCR Corporation

Wincor Nixdorf AG

Triton Systems of Delaware LLC

GRG Banking

Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corporation

HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Nautilus Hyosung

Fujitsu Ltd.

Euronet Worldwide Inc.

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the ATM Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the ATM Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted ATM Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the ATM Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

