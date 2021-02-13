Architectural Services Market Research Report: Know Market Dynamics, Opportunities and Risks 2026 with Key companies (AECOM, Aedas, DP Architects, Foster & Partners Limited)

“The Architectural Services Market was valued at US$ 36147.42 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 61151.73 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Architectural Services Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Architectural Services Market

The Architectural Services Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Product & Services Type

Architectural Advisory Services

Construction and Project Management Services

Engineering services

Interior Design Services

Urban Planning Services

Others

End User Type

Education

Government

Healthcare

Hospitality

Industrial

Residential

Retail

Others

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: AECOM

Aedas

DP Architects

Foster & Partners Limited

Gensler

HDR Architecture

HKS, INC.

HOCHTIEF AG

HOK

IBI Group Inc.

Jacobs

Nikken Sekkei

PCL Constructors Inc.

Perkins & Will

Perkins Eastman

Stantec

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Architectural Services Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Architectural Services Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Architectural Services Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Architectural Services Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

