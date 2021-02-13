Analytics as a service AaaS Market Analysis, Prediction by Region, Type, Applications and Technology with Key companies (Microsoft, Teradata, IBM, Oracle)

“The Analytics as a service AaaS Market was valued at US$ 4300 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 18524.38 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.2 percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Analytics as a service AaaS Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Analytics as a service AaaS Market

The Analytics as a service AaaS Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Component:

Solutions

Financial Analytics

Risk Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Web Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Security Analytics

IT Operations Analytics

Others

By Deployment Mode:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

Telecommunications and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Media and Entertainment

Others

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Microsoft

Teradata

IBM

Oracle

SAS Institute

Atos

Google

AWS

HPE

Hitachi Vantara

Salesforce

Cloudera

MicroStrategy

SAP

ThoughtSpot

Qlik

Domo

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Analytics as a service AaaS Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Analytics as a service AaaS Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Analytics as a service AaaS Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Analytics as a service AaaS Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

