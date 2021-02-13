Top key Players Impacting the Growth of the Marine Composites Market 2021 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

Marine Composites Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Marine Composites market for 2021-2026.

The “Marine Composites Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Marine Composites industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Hexcel Corporation

Marine Plastics Ltd

Pipe Composites

SGL Group

Jiumei Fiber Glass

Johns Manville

Aeromarine Industries Ltd

DuPont

Owens Corning

Cytec Solvay Group

National Oilwell Varco

Future Pipe Industries

Toray

Janicki Industries

PE Composites

3A Composites

Gurit. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRPs)

Foam core materials

Glass fibre reinforced plastics (GFRPs) On the basis of the end users/applications,

Cruise liner

Sailboats