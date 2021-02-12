Global Integrated Practice Management Software (IPMS) Market Insights, Size Estimation, Research Insights, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2028

Global Integrated Practice Management Software (IPMS) Market Report Provides Future Development Possibilities By Key Players, Key Drivers, Competitive Analysis, Scope, And Key Challenges Analysis. The Reports Conjointly Elaborate The Expansion Rate Of The Industry Supported The Highest CAGR And Global Analysis. This Report Providing An In Depth And Top To Bottom Analysis By Market Size, Growth Forecast By Applications, Sales, Size, Types And Competitors For The Creating Segment And The Developing Section Among The Global Integrated Practice Management Software (IPMS) Market. Market Expansion Worldwide With Top Players Future Business Scope and Investment Analysis Report

Global Integrated Practice Management Software (IPMS) Market is expected to undergo growth with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the need for reduction of workload of administrative employees in healthcare organizations.

Key Market Competitors: Global Integrated Practice Management Software (IPMS) Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the integrated practice management software (IPMS) market are GENERAL ELECTRIC; Cerner Corporation; eClinicalWorks; Epic Systems Corporation; McKesson Corporation; athenahealth, Inc.; NextGen Healthcare, Inc.; Allscripts; Greenway Health, LLC; Henry Schein, Inc.; AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions; Accumedic Computer Systems, Inc.; CareCloud Corporation; Kareo, Inc.; AdvancedMD, Inc.; drchrono Inc.; CollaborateMD Inc.; OfficeAlly Inc.; Medical Information Technology, Inc.; EMIS Health; CompuGroup Medical SE and CEGEDIM GROUP.

Market Definition: Global Integrated Practice Management Software (IPMS) Market

Integrated practice management software (IPMS) is a type of medical/healthcare software solution that helps in the administrative duties and tasks involved in provision of healthcare services. Integrated version of this software provides the patients and healthcare providers with all the necessary tasks and helps in achieving ease of use such as, scheduling appointments, taking care of the remuneration from the insurance organizations, provision of bill, and various other tasks.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand and focus on the administrative duties and responsibilities in healthcare institutions due to the prevalence of patient visits

Reduction in costing of the overall process and increased efficiency and effectiveness in the entire process; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding theft of data and mishandling of personal and patient information through the implementation of this system; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Integrated Practice Management Software (IPMS) Market

Global integrated practice management software (IPMS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of integrated practice management software (IPMS) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Integrated Practice Management Software (IPMS) Market

By Product Electronic Health Record (EHR)/Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Electronic Prescribing (e-RX) Patient Management Others

By Component Services Software

By Deployment Mode Web-Based Cloud On-Premise

By End-User Physician Offices & Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Pharmacies Healthcare Payers Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, McKesson Corporation announced the launch of “ExpressCoverage”; it is a patient management and support platform that will enable connectivity options between patients, healthcare providers, payers and the life science market.

In March 2018, Allscripts announced the launch of their EHR system “Avenel” at the Healthcare Information and Management System Society annual conference held in Las Vegas from March 5-9, 2018. The new software solution is the healthcare industry’s first machine learning electronic health record, which makes it more effective and efficient.

