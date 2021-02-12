Global BUDGET HOTELS Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021 

Covid-19 Impact on Budget Hotels Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Budget Hotels, including the following market information:

Global Budget Hotels Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Budget Hotels Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Budget Hotels Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Budget Hotels Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include All Seasons Hotels, B&B Hotels, Balladins Hotels, Campanile, Comfort, Days INn, dolby hotels, econo lodge, etap, express by holiday inn, formule1, future inns, hotel bannatyne, ibis, innkeeper’s lodge, wetherspoon lodges, sleep inn, super 8, capsule inn shimbashi, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Business Hotels

Airport Hotels

Suite Hotels

Serviced Apartments

Based on the Application:

Private

Commercial

