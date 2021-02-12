Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market Overview,Key Vendor Landscape, Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2026

Global skeletal dysplasia market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of skeletal dysplasia and rising demand for better treatment among population are the major factors for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global skeletal dysplasia market are BioMarin, Clementia, Regeneron, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., CELGENE CORPORATION, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd among others.

Segmentation: Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market

By Type

(Achondroplasia, Hypochondroplasia, Thanatophoric Dysplasia, Osteogenesis Imperfect, Others),

Treatment

(Medication, Surgery, Others),

End- Users

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. announced that they have dosed the first participant in a global Phase 2 study for vosoritide which is specially designed for the treatment of achondroplasia in children and young. Vosoritide has the ability to determine the skeletal growth and proportionality of bones while the body is still growing

In September 2018, Jansen’s Foundation organized their first conference on Skeletal Dysplasia. Many experts related to the field of genetics, orthopedics and endocrinology attended this conference and discussed about the treatment of this critical disease. They also discussed about the bone histology, limb alignment and histomorphometry during the conference

Market Drivers

Rising awareness about the early treatment of skeletal dysplasia will drive the market growth

Increasing cases of skeletal dysplasia in children will also propel the market

Technological advancement and development in skeletal dysplasia devices will also act as a driver for this market

Government is also taking initiative in recognizing orphan drugs is also one of the factor boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

Less awareness among population about skeletal dysplasia will restrain the market

Poor diagnostic condition in developing country also impede this market growth

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

