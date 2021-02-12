Global Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026||Pfizer Inc, LimmaTech Biologics AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc

Global shigellosis gastroenteritis treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Strategic alliances between the companies and high unmet need of disease are fueling the market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global shigellosis gastroenteritis treatment market are
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc,
- Pfizer Inc,
- LimmaTech Biologics AG,
- GlaxoSmithKline plc,
- Zydus Cadila,
- Bionpharma,
- Aurobindo Pharma,
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,
- Fresenius Kabi AG,
- Novartis AG,
- WOCKHARDT, Mylan N.V.,
- LUPIN, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,
- Novel Laboratories Inc., Hainan Poly Co. Ltd,
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and others.
Market Drivers
Increase prevalence of Shigella infections worldwide is enhancing the market growth
Poor hygiene and sanitation as these can increase the risk of Shigella infections is propelling the growth of the market
Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
Market Restraints
Lack of novel disease specific treatment is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth
Stringent and hefty regulation is also acting as restrains for the growth of this market
Key Developments in the Market:
In July 201p, GlaxoSmithKline plc is developing GSK3902986A (formally known as GSK3536852A), a conjugated vaccine for the prophylaxis treatment of Shigella diarrhea. This drug is currently in phase II clinical trial. If trial successful, it will represents major advances in the treatment of these underserved patient populations through a targeted mode of action.
In June 2016, Pfizer Inc acquired Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc for approximately USD 5.20 billion. The acquisition of Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides strong position in the large and growing infection market and expands company’s portfolio in a therapeutic area of high unmet medical need.
Segmentation: Global Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market
Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market By Strain Type
Dysenteriae
Flexneri
Boydii
Sonnei
Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market By Therapy Type
Antibiotic Therapy
Dehydration Therapy
Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market By Drugs
Ciprofloxacin
Azithromycin
Others
Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market By Route of Administration
Oral
Parenteral
Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market By End Users
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Childcare Centers
Others
Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Others
Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
