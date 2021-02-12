Global Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026||Pfizer Inc, LimmaTech Biologics AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc

Global shigellosis gastroenteritis treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Strategic alliances between the companies and high unmet need of disease are fueling the market growth.

Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment market report studies the market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Markets growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market. the Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment market report is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global shigellosis gastroenteritis treatment market are

Emergent BioSolutions Inc,

Pfizer Inc,

LimmaTech Biologics AG,

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Zydus Cadila,

Bionpharma,

Aurobindo Pharma,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,

Fresenius Kabi AG,

Novartis AG,

WOCKHARDT, Mylan N.V.,

LUPIN, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,

Novel Laboratories Inc., Hainan Poly Co. Ltd,

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and others.

Market Drivers

Increase prevalence of Shigella infections worldwide is enhancing the market growth

Poor hygiene and sanitation as these can increase the risk of Shigella infections is propelling the growth of the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

Lack of novel disease specific treatment is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Stringent and hefty regulation is also acting as restrains for the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 201p, GlaxoSmithKline plc is developing GSK3902986A (formally known as GSK3536852A), a conjugated vaccine for the prophylaxis treatment of Shigella diarrhea. This drug is currently in phase II clinical trial. If trial successful, it will represents major advances in the treatment of these underserved patient populations through a targeted mode of action.

In June 2016, Pfizer Inc acquired Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc for approximately USD 5.20 billion. The acquisition of Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides strong position in the large and growing infection market and expands company’s portfolio in a therapeutic area of high unmet medical need.

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

Industry Chain Suppliers of Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To understand the future outlook and prospects for Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment market analysis and forecast 2019-2026.

Segmentation: Global Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market

Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market By Strain Type

Dysenteriae

Flexneri

Boydii

Sonnei

Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market By Therapy Type

Antibiotic Therapy

Dehydration Therapy

Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market By Drugs

Ciprofloxacin

Azithromycin

Others

Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Childcare Centers

Others

Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Shigellosis Gastroenteritis Treatment Market By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

