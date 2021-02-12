Global INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION FOR OIL & GAS Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021 

COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG, Endress+Hauser AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, National Instruments Corporation, Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

Advanced Process Control

Safety Automation

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Based on the Application:

Onshore

Offshore

