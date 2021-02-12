Global TIRE MATERIAL Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021 

COVID-19 Impact on Tire Material Market, Global Research Reports 2021-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Tire Material, including the following market information:

Global Tire Material Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Tire Material Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Tire Material Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Tire Material Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Lanxess, Cabot Corporation, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Sinopec, Kurarey, JSR Corporation, Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon), Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corporation, Nynas AB, Petrochina, Exxonmobil, Sibur, Ralson Goodluck Carbon, Longxing Chemical, Phillips 66 Company, U.S. Zinc, Horsehead Corporation, Umicore SA, SRF Limited, PPG Industries, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Elastomers

Reinforcing Fillers

Plasticizers

Chemicals

Metal Reinforcements

Textile Reinforcements

Based on the Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Others

