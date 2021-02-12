Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Overview,Key Vendor Landscape, Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2026

A wide ranging Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage market report offers the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global market research services market. A good market research report makes it possible to develop strategies such as market segmentation that means identifying specific groups within a market and product differentiation which creates an identity for a product or service that separates it from those of the competitors. With Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage market research report, it gets effortless to identify growth segments for investment as well as benchmark performance against key competitors.

Surgical drains/wound drainage market is set to witness a rise in its market value due to the increasing numbers of surgical procedures, and the usage of these systems in the surgical procedures. The market value is projected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.90 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the surgical drains/wound drainage market are

Braun Melsungen AG,

Cardinal Health, BD,

ConvaTec Group PLC,

Ethicon US LLC.,

Stryker,

Romsons, Redax,

Medtronic, Medline Industries Inc.,

Cook, Poly Medicure Ltd.,

Zimmer Biomet,

Global Medikit Limited,

Degania Silicone Ltd.,

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.,

KANEKA MEDIX CORP.,

ClearFlow, and KCI Licensing Inc.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN SURGICAL DRAINS/WOUND DRAINAGE MARKET

Rising number of healthcare facilities and hospitals across the globe:

As per World Health Organization, total 19,217 hospitals and health-care facilities were registered in 177 countries on 6th February, 2017. As the number of chronic diseases is growing, there is a rising demand for the healthcare facilities and hospitals over the world, thus increasing the number of medical devices used in the hospitals. This number is expected to positively impact the surgical drains/wound drainage market demand.

Market Drivers:

Increasing numbers of surgical procedures requiring the need for surgical drains/wound drainage is expected to drive the market growth

Rising awareness about the systems and their requirements in unavoidable procedures is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising adoption and prevalence of minimally invasive surgeries is expected to restrain the market growth

Complications associated with the usage and increasing chances of infection causing the market to be restrained

Segmentation: Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market

By Product

Accessories

Surgical Drainage Systems

Open Surgical Drainage Systems

Closed Surgical Drainage Systems

By Type

Passive

Active

Application

General Surgery

Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedics Surgery

Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery

Other Surgeries

End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage market. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value. The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 has been provided to determine the market potential.

