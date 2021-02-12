Global TRUCK FREIGHT Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026 

Global Truck Freight Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on the global Truck Freight status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Truck Freight development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
DHL Group
Sinotrans
GEODIS
C.H. Robinson
DB Schenker Logistics
Panalpina
DSV
J.B. Hunt
Nippon Express
Agility Logistics
YRC Freight
Hellmann
UPS Supply Chain
Sankyu
Kerry Logistics
NNR Global Logistics
Toll Holdings
Pilot Freight Services
MGA international
Fracht
FedEx Freight
Estes Express Lines
XPO Logistics
Saia Motor Freight
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Less Than Truckload
Partial Truckload
Full Truckload
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Truck Freight status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Truck Freight development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Truck Freight are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
