North American Drivetrain Market key drivers, business insights, trends and Applications by 2027

The drivetrain system constitutes of various components that are used to deliver power for driving wheels of a vehicle. It excludes engine or motor that generates power. The main function of drivetrain is to convert power of engine into mechanical energy that drive wheels. The components in drivetrain includes transmission, driveshaft, propeller shaft, clutch/torque converter, transfer case, differential, and others. The components in drivetrain vary according to the type of vehicle. Integration of electronics in drivetrain systems enhances the performance of drivetrain. Technological advancements present new avenues for drivetrain systems.

The key factors driving the North American drivetrain market are enhanced driving experience and improved fuel efficiency over conventional systems, increasing need for better acceleration, traction, & towing capabilities in vehicles, and better vehicle control in unfavorable terrains. Increasing fuel prices and high initial & maintenance cost are factors restraining the growth of the market. However, emerging markets for SUV & cars present opportunities for growth of the market.

The North American drivetrain market is segmented based on drive type, vehicle type, and geography. The market is further categorized based on drive type into FWD, RWD, and AWD. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is further classified into Passenger Car, LCV, and HCV. Geographically, the market is segmented into the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

The prominent manufacturers operating in the market are Magna Internationals Inc., Aisin Seiki Co., JATCO, Borg Warner, Allison Transmission, ATC Drivetrain, Showa Corp., American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., GKN PLC, and Dana Holding Corporation. They have implemented strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

NORTH AMERICAN DRIVETRAIN MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

Market By Drive Type

FWD

RWD

AWD

Market By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Market By Country

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

