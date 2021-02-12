Mono Propylene Glycol Market to Reach US$ 5 Bn by 2029; Growth Hurt by Coronavirus, Owing to Tight Credit Lines and Vulnerable Workforce – Future Market Insights

Mono Propylene Glycol Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the mono propylene glycol market includes global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the mono propylene glycol market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Mono Propylene Glycol Market Taxonomy

The global mono propylene glycol market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Grade

Technical

Food

Pharmaceutical

Application

Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)

Polyester Fiber Production

Food Additive

Heat Transfer Fluid

Pharmaceutical Solvent

Liquid Detergent

Paints & Coating

Other Industrial

End Use

Chemicals

Cosmetics & personal care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Others

Source

Synthetic

Bio-based

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East

Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report starts with the executive summary of the mono propylene glycol market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the mono propylene glycol market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the mono propylene glycol market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the mono propylene glycol market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the mono propylene glycol market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The mono propylene glycol market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes factors that have emerged as key success factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Mono Propylene Glycol Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the mono propylene glycol market in the period 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical mono propylene glycol market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year, and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the mono propylene glycol market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the mono propylene glycol market.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the mono propylene glycol market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, forecast factors, and growth outlook for the mono propylene glycol market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the section.

Chapter 07 – Global Mono Propylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Grade

Based on grade, the mono propylene glycol market is segmented into technical grade, food grade, and pharmaceutical grade. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the mono propylene glycol market and market attractiveness analysis based on grade.

Chapter 08 – Global Mono Propylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application

Based on application, the mono propylene glycol market is segmented into unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), polyester fiber production, food additives, heat transfer fluids, pharmaceutical solvents, liquid detergents, paints & coatings, and other industrial. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the mono propylene glycol market and market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 09 – Global Mono Propylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by End Use

This chapter provides details about the mono propylene glycol market based on end use, and has been classified into chemicals, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on end use.

Chapter 10 – Global Mono Propylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Source

This chapter provides details about the mono propylene glycol market based on source, and has been classified into synthetic, and bio-based. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on end use.

Chapter 11 – Global Mono Propylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the mono propylene glycol market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa, and Emerging Countries.

Chapter 12 – North America Mono Propylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America mono propylene glycol market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on segments and countries in North America.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Mono Propylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the mono propylene glycol market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, the assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 14 – Europe Mono Propylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the mono propylene glycol market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia & Pacific Mono Propylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Oceania and Rest of South Asia are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia mono propylene glycol market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia& Pacific mono propylene glycol market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Mono Propylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the mono propylene glycol market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the mono propylene glycol market in East Asia.

Chapter 17 – Middle East Mono Propylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the mono propylene glycol market in the Middle East by focusing on KSA, Iran, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, and Rest of Middle East. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the mono propylene glycol market in Middle East.

Chapter 18 – Africa Mono Propylene Glycol Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the mono propylene glycol market will grow in major countries in the Africa region such as Egypt, South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 19 – Emerging Markets

This section highlights the growth prospects of the mono propylene glycol market for emerging markets such as India, Mexico, and China.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the mono propylene glycol market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Table Of Content 1. Executive Summary 1.1. Market Outlook 1.2. Demand Side Trends 1.3. Supply Side Trends 1.4. Analysis and Recommendations 2. Market Overview 2.1. Market Coverage 2.2. Market Definition 3. Key Market Trends 3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market 3.2. Product Application Trends 4. Parent Market Overview 4.1.1. Parent Market Overview 5. Market Background 5.1. Macro-Economic Factors 5.2. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact 5.3. Value Chain Analysis 5.3.1. List of Raw Material Suppliers 5.3.2. List of MPG Traders and Distributors 5.3.3. List of Key Probable End Users 5.4. Key Regulations 5.5. Market Dynamics 5.5.1. Drivers 5.5.2. Restraints 5.5.3. Opportunity Analysis 6. Mono Propylene Glycol Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029 6.1. Historical Market Volume (‘000 Tons) Analysis, 2014-2018 6.2. Current and Future Market Volume (‘000 Tons) Projections, 2019-2029 6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

Some of the market players featured in the report are Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Dow Chemical Company, LuondellBasell Industries N.V., Huntsman Corporation, Adeka Corporation, AGC Inc., Repsol, Sadara Chemical Company and others.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the mono propylene glycol market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the mono propylene glycol market.

