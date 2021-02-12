Global AndChloroprene Rubber Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, titled “Global AndChloroprene Rubber Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”has been featured on WiseGuy Reports.

Report Description

This report analyzes the global chloroprene rubber market by grade (linear, cross-linked, sulfur modified, and crystallizing resistant), by end use (automobile, construction, furniture, chemical industries, textiles, and others) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global chloroprene rubber market include:

Chongqing Changshou Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

• Denka Company Limited (Japan)

• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

• Denka Company Limited (the Netherlands)

• MITSUI & CO., LTD. (Japan)

• Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

• Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Co.Ltd (China)

• SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan)

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (U.S.)

• Dunlop (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Israel

North Africa

Turkey

Rest of The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

On the basis of grade, the global chloroprene rubber market has been categorized into the following segments:

Linear

• Cross-linked

• Sulfur Modified

• Crystallizing Resistant

On the basis of end use, the global chloroprene rubber market has been categorized into the following segments:

Automobile

• Construction

• Furniture

• Chemical Industries

• Textiles

• Others

On the basis of region, the global chloroprene rubber market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Market Research Future added before being presented in this report.

