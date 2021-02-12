Global Neuromorphic Chip market: Volume and Value Estimations up to 2027 |GrAI Matter Labs, GyrFalcon, aiCTX

The global Neuromorphic Chip market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Neuromorphic Chip market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Neuromorphic Chip market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Neuromorphic Chip market, such as Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Eta Compute, nepes, GrAI Matter Labs, GyrFalcon, aiCTX, BrainChip Holdings They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Neuromorphic Chip market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Neuromorphic Chip market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2019, the global Neuromorphic Chip market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Neuromorphic Chip industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Neuromorphic Chip market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Neuromorphic Chip market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Neuromorphic Chip market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Neuromorphic Chip market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market by Product: , Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market by Application: , Consumer Electronics, Wearable Medical Devices, Industrial Internet of Things, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Neuromorphic Chip market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Neuromorphic Chip

1.1 Neuromorphic Chip Market Overview

1.1.1 Neuromorphic Chip Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Neuromorphic Chip Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Neuromorphic Chip Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Neuromorphic Chip Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Neuromorphic Chip Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Neuromorphic Chip Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Neuromorphic Chip Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Neuromorphic Chip Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Neuromorphic Chip Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Chip Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Neuromorphic Chip Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Neuromorphic Chip Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Neuromorphic Chip Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Neuromorphic Chip Industry

1.7.1.1 Neuromorphic Chip Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Neuromorphic Chip Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Neuromorphic Chip Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Neuromorphic Chip Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Neuromorphic Chip Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Neuromorphic Chip Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Neuromorphic Chip Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Image Recognition

2.5 Signal Recognition

2.6 Data Mining 3 Neuromorphic Chip Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Neuromorphic Chip Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Neuromorphic Chip Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Neuromorphic Chip Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Consumer Electronics

3.5 Wearable Medical Devices

3.6 Industrial Internet of Things

3.7 Others 4 Global Neuromorphic Chip Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Neuromorphic Chip Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Neuromorphic Chip as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Neuromorphic Chip Market

4.4 Global Top Players Neuromorphic Chip Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Neuromorphic Chip Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Neuromorphic Chip Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Intel Corporation

5.1.1 Intel Corporation Profile

5.1.2 Intel Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Intel Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Intel Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Intel Corporation Recent Developments

5.2 IBM Corporation

5.2.1 IBM Corporation Profile

5.2.2 IBM Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 IBM Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 Eta Compute

5.5.1 Eta Compute Profile

5.3.2 Eta Compute Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Eta Compute Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Eta Compute Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 nepes Recent Developments

5.4 nepes

5.4.1 nepes Profile

5.4.2 nepes Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 nepes Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 nepes Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 nepes Recent Developments

5.5 GrAI Matter Labs

5.5.1 GrAI Matter Labs Profile

5.5.2 GrAI Matter Labs Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 GrAI Matter Labs Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 GrAI Matter Labs Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 GrAI Matter Labs Recent Developments

5.6 GyrFalcon

5.6.1 GyrFalcon Profile

5.6.2 GyrFalcon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 GyrFalcon Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 GyrFalcon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 GyrFalcon Recent Developments

5.7 aiCTX

5.7.1 aiCTX Profile

5.7.2 aiCTX Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 aiCTX Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 aiCTX Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 aiCTX Recent Developments

5.8 BrainChip Holdings

5.8.1 BrainChip Holdings Profile

5.8.2 BrainChip Holdings Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 BrainChip Holdings Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 BrainChip Holdings Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 BrainChip Holdings Recent Developments 6 North America Neuromorphic Chip by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Neuromorphic Chip Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Neuromorphic Chip Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Neuromorphic Chip by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Neuromorphic Chip Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Neuromorphic Chip Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Neuromorphic Chip by Players and by Application

8.1 China Neuromorphic Chip Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Neuromorphic Chip Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Chip by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Chip Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Neuromorphic Chip Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Neuromorphic Chip by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Neuromorphic Chip Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Neuromorphic Chip Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Neuromorphic Chip by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Neuromorphic Chip Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Neuromorphic Chip Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Neuromorphic Chip Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

