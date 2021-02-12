Blockchain Identity Management Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | IBM, AWS, Civic Technologies

The global Blockchain Identity Management market is expected to boost in the forecasted period due to rising security concerns with existing models across the globe. Blockchain identity management provides the freedom to create encrypted digital identities which control replace username and passwords while offering security features. Since blockchain enables decentralization, it eliminates the aforementioned intermediaries between any interaction and communication. Blockchain technology helps to improve the existing identity management by resolving the issues of identity theft, KYC onboarding, and lack of control over personal data. Blockchain technology restructures transaction management by replacing intermediaries with encrypted digital records. In addition, instead of being managed by the central mediator, blockchain orchestrates all transactions and data over the blockchain network, which comprises connected systems or groups of people. Moreover, without actually storing any personal data on the blockchain, it creates trust between the parties further assuring the authenticity of the data and attestations for the digital identity blockchain management system.

Latest released the research study on Global Blockchain Identity Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Blockchain Identity Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Blockchain Identity Management. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States), AWS (United States), Civic Technologies (United States), KYC-Chain (Hong Kong), Bitfury (United States), Evernym (United States), Factom (United States), Netki (United States), UniquID (United States), Microsoft (United States) and Oracle (United States)

The Global Blockchain Identity Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Service Providers (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and e-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Basis Of Networks (Permissioned, Permissionless)

Market Trend

The Growing Demand of Blockchain Identity Solutions in End-User Industries

Market Drivers

Upsurging Demand for Self-Sovereign Identification

Opportunities

Extensive Applications of Blockchain Identity Solutions in Banking, Cybersecurity, and IoT

Restraints

The Growing Concerns Related to the Authenticity of Users

Challenges

Lack of Awareness about Blockchain Identity Management

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Blockchain Identity Management Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blockchain Identity Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Blockchain Identity Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Blockchain Identity Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Blockchain Identity Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the Blockchain Identity Management Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Blockchain Identity Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Blockchain Identity Management Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

