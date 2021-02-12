Gas Cylinders Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2017-2026

Gas cylinders have sought applications across various industrial sectors, ranging from automotive compressed natural gas (CNG) to imperative processes of medical, beverage, and fabrication. Future of the global gas cylinders market seems positive with the development opportunities in the gas carriers & storage, recreation industries, life support, and transportation. Growing demand for gas cylinders with greater capacity, proliferation in natural gas vehicles, and high requirement for lightweight cylinders are key factors propelling the market for gas cylinders worldwide.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has recently developed and published an exhaustive research report, titled “Gas Cylinders Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017-2026)”. The report tracks expansion of the global gas cylinders market, imparting dynamics and forecasts on the market for the period between 2017 and 2026. Key players in the market can avail this exclusive report to assess the inferred forecast for better understanding the market’s current conditions, and developing informed strategies for future expansion of their businesses. Revenues from the market players over the historical period have been benchmarked for developing baselines to forecast the market size for the forecast period. Infusing quantitative intelligence with qualitative insights, the report delivers an accurate forecast on growth of the global gas cylinders market.

Report Synopsis

The report has been composed for catering concerns of every gas cylinder manufacturing industry across the global landscape. Key areas addressed in the report include the market dynamics, opportunities, drivers and restraints, which are likely to have a significant impact on the market expansion in the foreseeable future. An exhaustive analysis has been offered on these factors to provide better understanding on the ways that gas cylinders is produced and distributed among end-users, along with a presumptive study on the likely future transformations in the gas cylinders market globally.

Cost structure, pricing analysis, and supply chain of gas cylinders have been elucidated comprehensively in the report, along with intelligence on regulatory standpoint of gas cylinders for identifying remunerative avenues and restrained aspects in the market landscape. An executive summary, which initiates the report, offers a concise yet insightful analysis on key market segments coupled with relevant market numbers. The overview chapter, trailing the executive summary, offers a complete scenario of the global gas cylinders market, including a succinct market introduction and a formal definition of “gas cylinders”.

Market Taxonomy

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Cylinder Type

Type I

Type II

Type III

Type IV

Type V

Wrap Type

Wrap Less

Glass Fiber

Aramid Fibre

Carbon Fibre

HDPE

Size

3 kgs

4.5 kgs

6 kgs

9 kgs

14 kgs

17 kgs

19 kgs

21-34 kgs

35-48 kgs

Other Sizes

Gas Types

Inert Gases

Flammable Gases

Toxic Gases

Pyrophoric Gases

Oxidisers

Competition Landscape

FMI’s report on the global gas cylinders market conveys an outlook on the engaged scenario of the market, featuring rivalry prevalent among key companies and elucidating future circumstances of the market in its concluding chapter. This chapter of the report profiles key market players and offers intelligence on them in terms of product overview, company overview, key financials, key developments and SWOT analysis. Companies mentioned in the report have been minutely examined, covering novel strategies employed, product innovations being undertaken, and impending or likely mergers & acquisition activities between the market players. This chapter is crucial for the report readers as it imparts an in-depth analysis on the competitive scenario of the global gas cylinders market, which can be leveraged by the market players for planning their future business direction.

Research Methodology

Credibility of the researched statistics and data is backed by the unique research methodology employed by the analysts at FMI, which ensures higher accuracy. FMI’s research report on the global gas cylinders market can assist its readers in gaining detailed insights on many different aspects governing the market around key regional segments included in the report. The report readers can further slate key strategies for tapping into vital revenue pockets and gaining benefits over the intensifying competition in the market. Information presented in the report has been scrutinized and monitored thoroughly by FMI’s industry experts. Figures and numbers offered in the report have also been validated by the analysts in order to facilitate strategic decision making for the report readers.