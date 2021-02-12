Chilled Poultry Market To Register a Strong Growth Rate and Huge Profits |JBH; NH Foods Ltd.; Tyson Foods, Inc.; JBS; Pilgrim’s; BRF

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

Top Key Players Included in This Report: JBH; NH Foods Ltd.; Tyson Foods, Inc.; JBS; Pilgrim’s; BRF; Perdue Farms; Sanderson Farms, Incorporated.; Baiada; Bates Turkey Farm, Inc.; AMRIT GROUP; Smithfield Foods UK.; Cargill, Incorporated.; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Cherkizovo Group PJSC; General Mills Inc.; GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.; Unilever; BIRDS EYE LIMITED; The Kroger Co.; Nestlé; among other domestic and global players.

In the 2020 to 2027 forecast period, the chilled poultry market is projected to rise at a rate of 5.40 %. The increased consumption of meat and meat products in the 2020-2027 forecast period will be a factor in the chilled poultry industry.

The increasing per capita consumption of processed meat, rising levels of disposable income of the consumer, adoption of urban lifestyle, prevalence of improved distribution channels, rising awareness among the people regarding the health benefits of the food products are some of the factors which will likely to augment the growth of the chilled poultry market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, improvement in packaging options along with growing number of development in processed meat which will further bring immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the chilled poultry market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High cost of products along with stringent regulatory measures regarding proper hygiene and quality of products which will likely to inhibit the growth of the chilled poultry market in the above mentioned forecast period.

By Source (Chickens, Ducks, Turkeys, Geese, Others),

Process (Water Chilling, Air Chilling),

Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Specialty Retailers, Online Channels, Others)

The countries covered in the chilled poultry market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The U.S. and Canada dominates the North America chilled poultry market due to the growing demand of the products along with growing number of foodservice outlets in the region while China is expected to grow in the Asia-Pacific chilled poultry market during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to the rising popularity of processed meat products in the region.

