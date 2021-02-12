Blockchain in Cold Chain Market To Register a Strong Growth Rate and Huge Profits | IBM, Microsoft, BASF SE, DSM, Oracle, Huawei Technologies Co.

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

Top Key Players Included in This Report: IBM, Microsoft, BASF SE, DSM, Oracle, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Bitfury Group Limited., TIBCO Software Inc., Applied Blockchain Ltd, GUARDTIME, OARO, Peer Ledger Inc., Venture Proxy Ltd., Datex Corporation, Omnichain Solutions, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitnation, Blockverify, BTL Group Ltd., Cambridge Blockchain, LLC other domestic and global players.

Blockchain in cold chain market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The rising need for supply chain transparency drives the blockchain in cold chain market.

Blockchain is a record of digital database or blocks of validated and immutable transactions. The blockchain technology acts as an open ledger, such that every transaction on the network is recorded and is made available for all the entities or participants involved in the network to see and verify them

The rising venture capital funding and investments in blockchain technology is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also increased demand for enhanced security of supply chain transactions, lower operational costs and rising popularity of blockchain technology in retail and supply chain management are the major factors among others driving the blockchain in cold chain market. swiftly. Moreover, rising government initiatives, extensive use of blockchain solutions in IoT, banking, and cybersecurity and increased adoption of blockchain solutions for payments, smart contracts, and digital identities will further create new opportunities for the blockchain in cold chain market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

However, uncertain regulatory and compliance environment and limited availability of technical skillsets to implement the blockchain technology are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the blockchain in cold chain market in the forecast period.

By Type (Transportation, Monitoring Components, Storage),

Component (Platforms, Services),

Application (Smart Contracts, Payment & Settlement, Product Traceability, Inventory Monitoring, Compliance Management, Others),

Industry Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, and Others)

The countries covered in blockchain in cold chain market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the blockchain in cold chain market due to wide availability of key industry players of blockchain technology solutions providers in the region. APAC is the expected region in terms of growth in blockchain in cold chain market.

