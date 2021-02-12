Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Insights, Trends, Forecast up to 2027

The Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Research Report gives CAGR value, Industry Chains, Upstream, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast. The Report Also Gives Insight On Entry and Exit Barriers of the Global Industry.
The study report offers a comprehensive analysis of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market size across the globe as regional and country level market size analysis, CAGR estimation of market growth during the forecast period, revenue, key drivers, competitive background and sales analysis of the payers. Along with that, the report explains the major challenges and risks to face in the forecast period. Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.
Based on the type of product, the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) market segmented into
Thermoplastic Composites
Thermosetting Composite
Based on the end-use, the global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) market classified into
Vehicles
Electronics
Aerospace
Consumables
Construction
Others
And the major players included in the report are
BASF
DuPont
LAN XESS
DSM
SABIC
Poly One
SOLVAY
RTP
Clanese
Innovation by Chemistry
LG
KINGFA
Shanghai PRET Composites Co.,Ltd
GENIUS
SILVER
GuoEn
Hexce
Impact of Covid-19 in Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market: The utility-owned segment is mainly being driven by increasing financial incentives and regulatory supports from the governments globally. The current utility-owned Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market are affected primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the projects in China, the US, Germany, and South Korea are delayed, and the companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to get highly affected by the spread of the COVID-19 due to the effect of the pandemic in China, Japan, and India.
Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Regional Analysis Includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026
Chapter 1. Report Overview
Chapter 2. Market Snapshot
2.1 Major Companies Overview
2.2 Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Concentration
2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Chapter 3.Value Chain of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market
3.1 Upstream
3.2 Downstream
3.3 Porter’s & Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis
Chapter 4. Players Profiles
4.1 Company Profiles
4.2 Product Introduction
4.3 Production, Revenue (2015-2020)
4.4 SWOT Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Status and Prospect (2016-2026)
5.2 Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Size and Growth Rate (2016-2026)
5.3 Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Local Capacity, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis (2015-2026)
Chapter 6. North America Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 7. China Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8. Europe Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9. Asia-Pacific Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10. India Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11. Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 12. South America Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 13. Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Segment by Types
Chapter 14. Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Segment by Applications
Chapter 15. Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
Chapter 16. Appendix
