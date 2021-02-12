Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size 2021, SWOT Analysis by Key Players include: Autodesk, Nemetschek AG, Bentley Systems, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Dassault Systemes S.A., RIB Software AG, Robert Mcneel & Associates, Siemens,

The latest report on the topic named Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market provides thorough insights of this business space as well as it aims to provide competitive advantage to the companies operating in this industry. The report further contains highlights regarding current circumstances, market requests and pivotal business strategies followed by the industry players for the expansion of the business sphere. The business tactics followed by the key contenders are analyzed in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market report on the basis of major players, product type, application and worldwide regions.
Further, it contains competitive analysis of the current as well as future trends of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market report discloses various facts related to driving factors, opportunities, trends, restrictions, and major Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market restraints encountered by the market players.
Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market: Leading Contenders and their Examination
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk, Inc
Nemetschek AG
Bentley Systems, Inc
Trimble Navigation Ltd
Dassault Systemes S.A.
RIB Software AG
Robert Mcneel & Associates
Siemens
AVEVA Group
Oracle Aconex
Beck Technology
Innovaya
IES
Hongye Technology
Explorer Software
Lubansoft
Glodon
YJK Building Software
Tangent
UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, UK, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Malaysia, Brazil, Canada, Netherlands, United States, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, Korea, South Africa and Rest of the World.
Type Analysis of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market:
Segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D BIM- Design Model
4D BIM- Construction Dynamics
5D BIM- Cost
6D BIM- Built Facilities
7D BIM- Environmental Protection
3D BIM-design model is the most used type in 2019, with about 64.55% market share.
Application Analysis of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market:
Segment by Application, split into
Architect
AEC Engineering Office
Contractor
Owner
Others
Demand of contractors occupied most of market share of about 33.66% in 2019, followed by architect with 25.4% market share.
The prime objective of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market data for the organizations, is to provide thorough estimate of the industry’s market volume, % share, provider data, product pictures and others.
The document further contains evaluation of the industry based on several segments including applications and products of the industry.
Granular analysis of the mergers, acquisitions, and downstream and upstream buyers are given.
To analyze, predict, and fragment the market for Worldwide Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market.
The report further mentions prediction of market volumes, industry share, utilization, deals, and the cost given by areas, by makers, by types, and by applications by the end of 2025.
To in depth assessment of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market to give approximate prediction of the market consumption and volume.
To identify the current and future dangers and major risks along with the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market report provides more regard for the purchaser needs and their shifting preferences along with the monetary/political ecological change.
