Global PCM Audio Codecs Market 2021 to Witness Growth Based On Rising Incidence of economy Till 2025 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

PCM Audio Codecs Market on the basis of Product Type:

Analog

Digital PCM Audio Codecs Market on the basis of Applications:

Desktop and Laptop

Mobile Phone and Tablet

Music & Media Device and Home Theatre

Television and Gaming Console

Headphone

Headset

and Wearable Device

Automotive Infotainment

Other Top Key Players in PCM Audio Codecs market:

Synaptics (U.S)

Dialog Semiconductor (UK)

Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan)

Cirrus Logic (U.S.)

Knowles (U.S.)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.)

Analog DevicesInc. (U.S.)

ON Semiconductor Corp. (U.S.)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Rohm Co.Ltd. (Japan)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)