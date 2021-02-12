Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market by Technology, Application & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2029 | CAGR of 6% | Says FMI Analyst

Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI about the agri natural enemy pest control market during 2014 – 2018 and forecast for 2019 – 2029 offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the agri natural enemy pest control market, the growth prospects of the market have been obtained with maximum precision.

Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Segmentation

The global agri natural enemy pest control market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Application​

Ant Control

Beetle Control

Bird Control

Insects Control

Mosquitoes and Flies Control

Rat and Rodent Control

Natural Enemy Service​

Importation

Augmentation

Conservation

Control Agent

Predators

Parasitoids

Pathogens

Bacteria

Fungi

Oomycota

Competitor

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Get more Insights Analysis on this Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10643

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the agri natural enemy pest control market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the agri natural enemy pest control market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the agri natural enemy pest control market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the agri natural enemy pest control market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the agri natural enemy pest control market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market development or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the key inclusions of the report. It includes product adoption & usage analysis, promotional strategies, technology innovation & opportunity analysis, and manufactures strategies for market expansion.

Chapter 05 – Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explain the global market value analysis and forecast for the agri natural enemy pest control market between the forecast periods of 2014-2029 is highlights in this section. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical agri natural enemy pest control market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 06 – Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Demand (Volume in Units) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the agri natural enemy pest control market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029 is.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the agri natural enemy pest control market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the agri natural enemy pest control market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the agri natural enemy pest control market, which include the drivers, restraints and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the agri natural enemy pest control market.

Chapter 08 – Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, By Application

Based on application, the agri natural enemy pest control market is segmented into six agri natural enemy pest control: ant control, beetle control, bird control, insects control, mosquitoes & flies control, and rat & rodent control. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the agri natural enemy pest control market and market attractiveness analysis based on the application.

Chapter 09 – Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By Natural Enemy Service

This chapter provides details about the agri natural enemy pest control market on the basis of natural enemy service type, and has been classified into importation, augmentation, and conservation. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on natural enemy service.

Chapter 10 – Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By Control Agent

This chapter provides details about the agri natural enemy pest control market on the basis of control agent, and has been classified into predators, parasitoids, pathogens, bacteria, fungi, oomycota, and competitors. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on control agent.

Chapter 11 – Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By Region

This chapter explains how the agri natural enemy pest control market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 12 – North America Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the agri natural enemy pest control market will grow in the major countries in the North America region, such as U.S. and Canada, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

For more insights on the Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market, you can request for TOC at @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-10643

Table Of Content 1. Executive Summary 1.1. Global Market Outlook 1.2. Demand Side Trends 1.3. Supply Side Trends 1.4. Analysis and Recommendations 2. Market Overview 2.1. Market Taxonomy 2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations 3. Key Market Trends 3.1. Top selling Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control product analysis 3.2. Technology advancement in Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control service 4. Key Success Factors 4.1. Go To Market strategy 4.2. Service framework model Analysis 4.3. Product innovation 4.4. Customer educational programs – Pest issues and basic biology of pest 5. Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market – Pricing Analysis 5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Control Agents 5.2. Pricing Break-up 5.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark 6. Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029 6.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2014-2018 6.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2019-2029 6.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis 6.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis 7. Market Background 7.1. Macro-Economic Factors 7.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook 7.1.2. Global Per capita Disposable Income 7.1.3. Global Urbanization growth matrix 7.1.4. Growth Climate Change 7.1.5. Growth in Middle Class 7.1.6. Global rise in Pest Intolerance Index 7.2. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact 7.2.1. Top Companies Historical Growth 7.2.2. Global Per capita Disposable Income 7.2.3. Global Urbanization Growth Outlook 7.3. Value Chain 7.3.1. Service Providers 7.3.2. Product Distributors 7.4. Market Dynamics 7.4.1. Drivers 7.4.2. Restraints 7.4.3. Opportunity Analysis 8. Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Control Agents 8.1. Introduction / Key Findings 8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Control Agents , 2014 – 2018 8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Control Agents , 2019 – 2029 8.3.1. Predators 8.3.2. Parasitoids 8.3.3. Pathogens 8.3.4. Bacteria 8.3.5. Fungi 8.3.6. Viruses 8.3.7. Oomycota 8.3.8. Competitors 8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Control Agents 9. Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Natural Enemy Service Type 9.1. Introduction / Key Findings 9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Natural Enemy Service Type , 2014 – 2018 9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Natural Enemy Service Type , 2019 – 2029 9.3.1. Importation 9.3.2. Augmentation 9.3.3. Conservation 9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Natural Enemy Service Type 10. Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Application 10.1. Introduction / Key Findings 10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Applications, 2014 – 2018 10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Applications, 2019 – 2029 10.3.1. Ant Control 10.3.2. Beetle Control 10.3.3. Bird Control 10.3.4. Insects Control 10.3.5. Mosquitoes & Flies Control 10.3.6. Rat and Rodent Control 10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Applications 11. Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Region 11.1. Introduction 11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2014 – 2018 11.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2019 – 2029 11.3.1. North America 11.3.2. Latin America 11.3.3. Europe 11.3.4. Middle East and Africa (MEA) 11.3.5. East Asia 11.3.6. South Asia 11.3.7. Oceania 11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region 12. North America Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 12.1. Introduction 12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 – 2018 12.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 – 2029 12.3.1. By Country 12.3.1.1. U.S. 12.3.1.2. Canada 12.3.2. By Control Agents 12.3.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 12.3.4. By End Use 12.3.5. By Application 12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis 12.4.1. By Country 12.4.2. By Control Agents 12.4.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 12.4.4. By End Use 12.4.5. By Application 12.5. Market Trends 12.6. Key Market Participants – Intensity Mapping 12.7. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis 13. Latin America Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 13.1. Introduction 13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 – 2018 13.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 – 2029 13.3.1. By Country 13.3.1.1. Brazil 13.3.1.2. Mexico 13.3.1.3. Rest of Latin America 13.3.2. By Control Agents 13.3.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 13.3.4. By End Use 13.3.5. By Application 13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis 13.4.1. By Country 13.4.2. By Control Agents 13.4.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 13.4.4. By End Use 13.4.5. By Application 13.5. Market Trends 13.6. Key Market Participants – Intensity Mapping 13.7. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis 14. Europe Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 14.1. Introduction 14.2. Pricing Analysis 14.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 – 2018 14.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 – 2029 14.4.1. By Country 14.4.1.1. Germany 14.4.1.2. Italy 14.4.1.3. France 14.4.1.4. U.K. 14.4.1.5. Spain 14.4.1.6. BENELUX 14.4.1.7. Russia 14.4.1.8. Rest of Europe 14.4.2. By Control Agents 14.4.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 14.4.4. By End Use 14.4.5. By Application 14.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis 14.5.1. By Country 14.5.2. By Control Agents 14.5.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 14.5.4. By End Use 14.5.5. By Application 14.6. Market Trends 14.7. Key Market Participants – Intensity Mapping 14.8. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis 15. South Asia Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 15.1. Introduction 15.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 – 2018 15.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 – 2029 15.3.1. By Country 15.3.1.1. India 15.3.1.2. Thailand 15.3.1.3. Indonesia 15.3.1.4. Malaysia 15.3.1.5. Rest of South Asia 15.3.2. By Control Agents 15.3.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 15.3.4. By End Use 15.3.5. By Application 15.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis 15.4.1. By Country 15.4.2. By Control Agents 15.4.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 15.4.4. By End Use 15.4.5. By Application 15.5. Market Trends 15.6. Key Market Participants – Intensity Mapping 15.7. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis 16. East Asia Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 16.1. Introduction 16.2. Pricing Analysis 16.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 – 2018 16.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 – 2029 16.4.1. By Country 16.4.1.1. China 16.4.1.2. Japan 16.4.1.3. South Korea 16.4.2. By Control Agents 16.4.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 16.4.4. By End Use 16.4.5. By Application 16.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis 16.5.1. By Country 16.5.2. By Control Agents 16.5.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 16.5.4. By End Use 16.5.5. By Application 16.6. Market Trends 16.7. Key Market Participants – Intensity Mapping 16.8. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis 17. Oceania Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 17.1. Introduction 17.2. Pricing Analysis 17.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 – 2018 17.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 – 2029 17.4.1. By Country 17.4.1.1. Australia 17.4.1.2. New Zealand 17.4.2. By Control Agents 17.4.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 17.4.4. By End Use 17.4.5. By Application 17.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis 17.5.1. By Country 17.5.2. By Control Agents 17.5.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 17.5.4. By End Use 17.5.5. By Application 17.6. Market Trends 17.7. Key Market Participants – Intensity Mapping 17.8. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis 18. Middle East and Africa Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 18.1. Introduction 18.2. Pricing Analysis 18.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 – 2018 18.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 – 2029 18.4.1. By Country 18.4.1.1. GCC Countries 18.4.1.2. Turkey 18.4.1.3. Northern Africa 18.4.1.4. South Africa 18.4.1.5. Rest of Middle East and Africa 18.4.2. By Control Agents 18.4.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 18.4.4. By End Use 18.4.5. By Application 18.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis 18.5.1. By Country 18.5.2. By Control Agents 18.5.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 18.5.4. By End Use 18.5.5. By Application 18.6. Market Trends 18.7. Key Market Participants – Intensity Mapping 18.8. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis 19. Emerging Countries Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 19.1. Introduction 19.1.1. Market Value Proportion Analysis, By Key Countries 19.1.2. Global Vs. Country Growth Comparison 19.2. China Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Analysis 19.2.1. Introduction 19.2.2. PEST Analysis 19.2.3. Market Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy 19.2.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy 19.2.4.1. By Control Agents 19.2.4.2. By End Use 19.2.4.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 19.2.4.4. By Application 19.2.5. China Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market – Competition Landscape 19.2.6. China – Trade Analysis 19.3. India Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Analysis 19.3.1. Introduction 19.3.2. PEST Analysis 19.3.3. Market Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy 19.3.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy 19.3.4.1. By Control Agents 19.3.4.2. By End Use 19.3.4.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 19.3.4.4. By Application 19.3.5. India Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market – Competition Landscape 19.4. Brazil Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market Analysis 19.4.1. Introduction 19.4.2. PEST Analysis 19.4.3. Market Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy 19.4.4. Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy 19.4.4.1. By Control Agents 19.4.4.2. By End Use 19.4.4.3. By Natural Enemy Service Type 19.4.4.4. By Application 19.4.5. Brazil Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service Market – Competition Landscape 20. Market Structure Analysis 20.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Service s) 20.2. Market Concentration 20.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players 20.4. Market Presence Analysis 20.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players 20.4.2. Product foot print by Players 20.4.3. Channel Foot Print by Players 21. Competition Analysis 21.1. Competition Dashboard 21.2. Pricing Analysis by Competition 21.3. Competition Benchmarking 21.4. Competition Deep Dive 21.4.1. Ecolab, Inc. 21.4.1.1. Overview 21.4.1.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.1.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.1.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.1.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.1.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.2. Ecolab, Inc 21.4.2.1. Overview 21.4.2.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.2.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.2.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.2.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.2.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.2.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.2.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.3. Bayer 21.4.3.1. Overview 21.4.3.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.3.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.3.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.3.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.3.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.3.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.3.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.4. Syngenta 21.4.4.1. Overview 21.4.4.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.4.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.4.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.4.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.4.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.4.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.4.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.5. Cook’s Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control 21.4.5.1. Overview 21.4.5.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.5.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.5.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.5.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.5.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.5.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.5.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.6. Anticimex 21.4.6.1. Overview 21.4.6.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.6.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.6.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.6.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.6.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.6.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.6.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.7. Bayer Crop Science 21.4.7.1. Overview 21.4.7.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.7.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.7.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.7.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.7.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.7.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.7.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.8. Koppert 21.4.8.1. Overview 21.4.8.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.8.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.8.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.8.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.8.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.8.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.8.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.9. WUR 21.4.9.1. Overview 21.4.9.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.9.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.9.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.9.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.9.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.9.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.9.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.10. Marrone Bio Innovation 21.4.10.1. Overview 21.4.10.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.10.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.10.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.10.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.10.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.10.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.10.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.11. Certis USA LLC 21.4.11.1. Overview 21.4.11.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.11.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.11.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.11.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.11.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.11.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.11.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.12. Dow Chemical 21.4.12.1. Overview 21.4.12.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.12.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.12.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.12.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.12.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.12.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.12.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.13. Monsanto 21.4.13.1. Overview 21.4.13.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.13.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.13.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.13.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.13.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.13.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.13.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.14. Isagro S.P.A 21.4.14.1. Overview 21.4.14.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.14.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.14.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.14.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.14.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.14.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.14.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.15. Camson Bio Technologies Limited 21.4.15.1. Overview 21.4.15.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.15.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.15.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.15.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.15.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.15.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.15.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.16. Andermatt Biocontol AG 21.4.16.1. Overview 21.4.16.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.16.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.16.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.16.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.16.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.16.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.16.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.17. Som Phytopharma India Limited 21.4.17.1. Overview 21.4.17.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.17.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.17.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.17.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.17.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.17.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.17.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.18. FMC 21.4.18.1. Overview 21.4.18.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.18.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.18.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.18.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.18.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.18.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.18.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.19. Nufarm 21.4.19.1. Overview 21.4.19.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.19.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.19.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.19.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.19.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.19.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.19.5.3. Channel Strategy 21.4.20. Jiangsu Yangnong 21.4.20.1. Overview 21.4.20.2. Product Portfolio 21.4.20.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region) 21.4.20.4. Sales Footprint 21.4.20.5. Strategy Overview 21.4.20.5.1. Marketing Strategy 21.4.20.5.2. Product Strategy 21.4.20.5.3. Channel Strategy 22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used 23. Research Methodology

Market Research Methodology – Perfected through Years of Diligence A key factor for our unrivaled market research accuracy is our expert- and data-driven research methodologies. We combine an eclectic mix of experience, analytics, machine learning, and data science to develop research methodologies that result in a multi-dimensional, yet realistic analysis of a market. KNOW REPORT METHODOLOGY

List of tables List of Tables Table 1: Global Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Country, 2014–2029 Table 2: Global Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Application, 2014–2029 Table 3: Global Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2014–2029 Table 4: Global Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Control Agent, 2014–2029 Table 5: North America Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Country, 2014–2029 Table 6: North America Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Application, 2014–2029 Table 7: North America Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2014–2029 Table 8: North America Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Control Agent, 2014–2029 Table 10: Latin America Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Country, 2014–2029 Table 11: Latin America Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Application, 2014–2029 Table 12: Latin America Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2014–2029 Table 13: Latin America Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Control Agent, 2014–2029 Table 14: Europe Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Country, 2014–2029 Table 15: Europe Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Application, 2014–2029 Table 16: Europe Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2014–2029 Table 17: Europe Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Control Agent, 2014–2029 Table 18: South Asia Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Country, 2014–2029 Table 19: South Asia Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Application, 2014–2029 Table 20: South Asia Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2014–2029 Table 21: South Asia Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Control Agent, 2014–2029 Table 22: East Asia Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Country, 2014–2029 Table 23: East Asia Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Application, 2014–2029 Table 24: East Asia Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2014–2029 Table 25: East Asia Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Control Agent, 2014–2029 Table 26: Oceania Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Country, 2014–2029 Table 27: Oceania Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Application, 2014–2029 Table 28: Oceania Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2014–2029 Table 29: Oceania Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Control Agent, 2014–2029 Table 30: Middle East and Africa Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Country, 2014–2029 Table 31: Middle East and Africa Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Application, 2014–2029 Table 32: Middle East and Africa Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2014–2029 Table 33: Middle East and Africa Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Control Agent, 2014–2029 Table 34: Emerging Countries Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Country, 2014–2029 Table 35: Emerging Countries Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Application, 2014–2029 Table 36: Emerging Countries Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2014–2029 Table 33: Emerging Countries Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Control Agent, 2014–2029 Market Research Methodology – Perfected through Years of Diligence A key factor for our unrivaled market research accuracy is our expert- and data-driven research methodologies. We combine an eclectic mix of experience, analytics, machine learning, and data science to develop research methodologies that result in a multi-dimensional, yet realistic analysis of a market. KNOW REPORT METHODOLOGY

List Of Figures List of Figures Figure 1: Global Market value share (%) by Application, 2018 Figure 2: Global Market value share (%) by Application, 2029 Figure 3: Global Market value share (%) by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2018 Figure 4: Global Market value share (%) by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2029 Figure 5: Global Market value share (%) by Control Agent, 2018 Figure 6: Global Market value share (%) by Control Agent, 2029 Figure 7: Global Market Value (US$ Mn), 2014-2018 Figure 8: Global Market Value (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth Forecast, 2018-2028 Figure 9: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Region –2019 & 2029 Figure 10: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Region, 2018–2029 Figure 11: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Region Figure 12: North America Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 13: Latin America Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 14: Europe Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 15: South Asia Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 16: East Asia Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 17: Oceania Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 18: Middle East and Africa Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 19: Emerging Countries Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 20: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Application –2019 & 2029 Figure 21: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Application, 2018–2029 Figure 22: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Application Figure 23: Ant Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 24: Beetle Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 25: Bird Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 26: Insect Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 27: Mosquitoes and Flies Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 28: Rat and Rodent Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 29: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Natural Enemy Service Type –2019 & 2029 Figure 30: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2018–2029 Figure 31: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Natural Enemy Service Type Figure 32: Importation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 33: Augmentation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 34: Conservation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 35: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Control Agent –2019 & 2029 Figure 36: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Control Agent, 2018–2029 Figure 37: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Control Agent Figure 38: Predators Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 39: Parasitoids Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 40: Pathogens Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 41: Bacteria Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 42: Fungi Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 43: Oomycota Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 44: Competitors Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 46: North America Market: BPS Analysis by Country –2019 & 2029 Figure 47: North America Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Country, 2018–2029 Figure 48: North America Market: Market Attractiveness by Country Figure 49: U. S. Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 50: Canada Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 51: North America Market: BPS Analysis by Application –2019 & 2029 Figure 52: North America Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Application, 2018–2029 Figure 53: North America Market: Market Attractiveness by Application Figure 54: Ant Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 55: Beetle Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 56: Bird Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 57: Insect Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 58: Mosquitoes and Flies Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 59: Rat and Rodent Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 60: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Natural Enemy Service Type –2019 & 2029 Figure 61: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2018–2029 Figure 62: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Natural Enemy Service Type Figure 63: Importation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 64: Augmentation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 65: Conservation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 66: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Control Agent –2019 & 2029 Figure 67: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Control Agent, 2018–2029 Figure 68: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Control Agent Figure 69: Predators Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 70: Parasitoids Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 71: Pathogens Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 72: Bacteria Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 73: Fungi Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 74: Oomycota Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 75: Competitors Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 77: Latin America Market: BPS Analysis by Country –2019 & 2029 Figure 78: Latin America Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Country, 2018–2029 Figure 79: Latin America Market: Market Attractiveness by Country Figure 80: Brazil Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 81: Mexico Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 82: Rest of Latin America Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 83: Latin America Market: BPS Analysis by Application –2019 & 2029 Figure 84: Latin America Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Application, 2018–2029 Figure 85: Latin America Market: Market Attractiveness by Application Figure 86: Ant Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 86: Beetle Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 88: Bird Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 89: Insect Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 90: Mosquitoes and Flies Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 91: Rat and Rodent Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 92: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Natural Enemy Service Type –2019 & 2029 Figure 93: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2018–2029 Figure 94: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Natural Enemy Service Type Figure 95: Importation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 96: Augmentation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 97: Conservation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 98: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Control Agent –2019 & 2029 Figure 99: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Control Agent, 2018–2029 Figure 100: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Control Agent Figure 101: Predators Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 102: Parasitoids Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 103: Pathogens Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 104: Bacteria Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 105: Fungi Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 106: Oomycota Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 107: Competitors Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 109: Europe Market: BPS Analysis by Country –2019 & 2029 Figure 110: Europe Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Country, 2018–2029 Figure 111: Europe Market: Market Attractiveness by Country Figure 112: Germany Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 113: Italy Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 114: France Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 115: Spain Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 116: U. K. Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 117: BENELUX Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 118: Rest of Europe Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 119: Europe Market: BPS Analysis by Application –2019 & 2029 Figure 120: Europe Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Application, 2018–2029 Figure 121: Europe Market: Market Attractiveness by Application Figure 122: Ant Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 123: Beetle Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 124: Bird Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 125: Insect Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 126: Mosquitoes and Flies Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 127: Rat and Rodent Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 128: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Natural Enemy Service Type –2019 & 2029 Figure 129: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2018–2029 Figure 130: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Natural Enemy Service Type Figure 131: Importation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 132: Augmentation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 133: Conservation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 134: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Control Agent –2019 & 2029 Figure 135: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Control Agent, 2018–2029 Figure 136: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Control Agent Figure 137: Predators Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 138: Parasitoids Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 139: Pathogens Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 140: Bacteria Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 141: Fungi Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 142: Oomycota Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 143: Competitors Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 145: South Asia Market: BPS Analysis by Country –2019 & 2029 Figure 146: South Asia Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Country, 2018–2029 Figure 147: South Asia Market: Market Attractiveness by Country Figure 148: India Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 149: Malaysia Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 150: Indonesia Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 151: Rest of South Asia Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 152: South Asia Market: BPS Analysis by Application –2019 & 2029 Figure 153: South Asia Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Application, 2018–2029 Figure 154: South Asia Market: Market Attractiveness by Application Figure 155: Ant Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 156: Beetle Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 157: Bird Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 158: Insect Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 159: Mosquitoes and Flies Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 160: Rat and Rodent Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 161: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Natural Enemy Service Type –2019 & 2029 Figure 162: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2018–2029 Figure 163: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Natural Enemy Service Type Figure 164: Importation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 165: Augmentation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 166: Conservation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 167: South Asia Market: BPS Analysis by Control Agent –2019 & 2029 Figure 168: South Asia Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Control Agent, 2018–2029 Figure 169: South Asia Market: Market Attractiveness by Control Agent Figure 170: Predators Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 171: Parasitoids Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 172: Pathogens Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 173: Bacteria Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 174: Fungi Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 175: Oomycota Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 176: Competitors Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 178: East Asia Market: BPS Analysis by Country –2019 & 2029 Figure 179: East Asia Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Country, 2018–2029 Figure 180: East Asia Market: Market Attractiveness by Country Figure 181: China Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 182: Japan Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 183: Rest of East Asia Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 184: East Asia Market: BPS Analysis by Application –2019 & 2029 Figure 185: East Asia Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Application, 2018–2029 Figure 186: East Asia Market: Market Attractiveness by Application Figure 187: Ant Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 188: Beetle Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 189: Bird Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 190: Insect Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 191: Mosquitoes and Flies Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 192: Rat and Rodent Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 193: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Natural Enemy Service Type –2019 & 2029 Figure 194: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2018–2029 Figure 195: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Natural Enemy Service Type Figure 196: Importation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 197: Augmentation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 198: Conservation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 199: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Control Agent –2019 & 2029 Figure 200: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Control Agent, 2018–2029 Figure 201: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Control Agent Figure 202: Predators Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 203: Parasitoids Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 204: Pathogens Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 205: Bacteria Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 206: Fungi Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 207: Oomycota Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 208: Competitors Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 210: Oceania Market: BPS Analysis by Country –2019 & 2029 Figure 211: Oceania Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Country, 2018–2029 Figure 216: Oceania Market: Market Attractiveness by Country Figure 217: Australia Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 218: New Zealand Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 219: Oceania Market: BPS Analysis by Application –2019 & 2029 Figure 220: Oceania Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Application, 2018–2029 Figure 221: Oceania Market: Market Attractiveness by Application Figure 222: Ant Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 223: Beetle Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 224: Bird Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 225: Insect Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 226: Mosquitoes and Flies Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 227: Rat and Rodent Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 228: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Natural Enemy Service Type –2019 & 2029 Figure 229: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2018–2029 Figure 230: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Natural Enemy Service Type Figure 231: Importation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 232: Augmentation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 233: Conservation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 234: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Control Agent –2019 & 2029 Figure 235: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Control Agent, 2018–2029 Figure 236: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Control Agent Figure 237: Predators Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 238: Parasitoids Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 239: Pathogens Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 240: Bacteria Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 241: Fungi Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 242: Oomycota Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 243: Competitors Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 245: Middle East and Africa Market: BPS Analysis by Country –2019 & 2029 Figure 246: Middle East and Africa Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Country, 2018–2029 Figure 247: Middle East and Africa Market: Market Attractiveness by Country Figure 248: Northern Africa Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 249: GCC Countries Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 250: South Africa Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 251: Israel Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 252: Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 253: Middle East and Africa Market: BPS Analysis by Application –2019 & 2029 Figure 254: Middle East and Africa Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Application, 2018–2029 Figure 255: Middle East and Africa Market: Market Attractiveness by Application Figure 256: Ant Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 257: Beetle Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 258: Bird Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 259: Insect Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 260: Mosquitoes and Flies Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 261: Rat and Rodent Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 262: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Natural Enemy Service Type –2019 & 2029 Figure 263: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2018–2029 Figure 264: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Natural Enemy Service Type Figure 265: Importation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 266: Augmentation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 267: Conservation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 268: Global Market: BPS Analysis by Control Agent –2019 & 2029 Figure 269: Global Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Control Agent, 2018–2029 Figure 270: Global Market: Market Attractiveness by Control Agent Figure 271: Predators Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 272: Parasitoids Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 273: Pathogens Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 274: Bacteria Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 275: Fungi Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 276: Oomycota Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 277: Competitors Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 279: Emerging Countries Market: BPS Analysis by Country –2019 & 2029 Figure 280: Emerging Countries Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Country, 2018–2029 Figure 281: Emerging Countries Market: Market Attractiveness by Country Figure 282: Sweden Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018-2029 Figure 283: Thailand Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018-2029 Figure 284: Vietnam Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018-2029 Figure 285: Emerging Countries Market: BPS Analysis by Application –2019 & 2029 Figure 286: Emerging Countries Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Application, 2018–2029 Figure 287: Emerging Countries Market: Market Attractiveness by Application Figure 288: Ant Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 289: Beetle Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 290: Bird Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 291: Insect Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 292: Mosquitoes and Flies Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 293: Rat and Rodent Control Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 294: Emerging Countries Market: BPS Analysis by Natural Enemy Service Type –2019 & 2029 Figure 295: Emerging countries Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Natural Enemy Service Type, 2018–2029 Figure 296: Emerging Countries Market: Market Attractiveness by Natural Enemy Service Type Figure 297: Importation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 298: Augmentation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 299: Conservation Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 300: Emerging Countries Market: BPS Analysis by Control Agent –2019 & 2029 Figure 301: Emerging countries Market: Y-o-Y Growth Comparison by Control Agent, 2018–2029 Figure 302: Emerging Countries Market: Market Attractiveness by Control Agent Figure 303: Predators Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 304: Parasitoids Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 305: Pathogens Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 306: Bacteria Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 307: Fungi Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 308: Oomycota Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Figure 309: Competitors Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2018–2029 Market Research Methodology – Perfected through Years of Diligence A key factor for our unrivaled market research accuracy is our expert- and data-driven research methodologies. We combine an eclectic mix of experience, analytics, machine learning, and data science to develop research methodologies that result in a multi-dimensional, yet realistic analysis of a market. KNOW REPORT METHODOLOGY

Product Synopsis Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market 2019-2029 A recent market study published by FMI about the agri natural enemy pest control market during 2014 – 2018 and forecast for 2019 – 2029 offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the agri natural enemy pest control market, the growth prospects of the market have been obtained with maximum precision. Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market: Segmentation The global agri natural enemy pest control market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. Application​ Ant Control

Beetle Control

Bird Control

Insects Control

Mosquitoes and Flies Control

Rat and Rodent Control Natural Enemy Service​ Importation

Augmentation

Conservation Control Agent Predators

Parasitoids

Pathogens

Bacteria

Fungi

Oomycota

Competitor Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa Report Chapters Chapter 01 – Executive Summary The report commences with the executive summary of the agri natural enemy pest control market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the agri natural enemy pest control market. Chapter 02 – Market Overview Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the agri natural enemy pest control market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the agri natural enemy pest control market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the agri natural enemy pest control market report. Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market development or product innovations. Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors This section includes the key inclusions of the report. It includes product adoption & usage analysis, promotional strategies, technology innovation & opportunity analysis, and manufactures strategies for market expansion. Chapter 05 – Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029 This section explain the global market value analysis and forecast for the agri natural enemy pest control market between the forecast periods of 2014-2029 is highlights in this section. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical agri natural enemy pest control market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029). Chapter 06 – Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Demand (Volume in Units) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029 This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the agri natural enemy pest control market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029 is. Chapter 07 – Market Background This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the agri natural enemy pest control market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the agri natural enemy pest control market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the agri natural enemy pest control market, which include the drivers, restraints and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the agri natural enemy pest control market. Chapter 08 – Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, By Application Based on application, the agri natural enemy pest control market is segmented into six agri natural enemy pest control: ant control, beetle control, bird control, insects control, mosquitoes & flies control, and rat & rodent control. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the agri natural enemy pest control market and market attractiveness analysis based on the application. Chapter 09 – Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By Natural Enemy Service This chapter provides details about the agri natural enemy pest control market on the basis of natural enemy service type, and has been classified into importation, augmentation, and conservation. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on natural enemy service. Chapter 10 – Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By Control Agent This chapter provides details about the agri natural enemy pest control market on the basis of control agent, and has been classified into predators, parasitoids, pathogens, bacteria, fungi, oomycota, and competitors. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on control agent. Chapter 11 – Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By Region This chapter explains how the agri natural enemy pest control market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. Chapter 12 – North America Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029 This chapter provides information about how the agri natural enemy pest control market will grow in the major countries in the North America region, such as U.S. and Canada, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. Chapter 13 – Latin America Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029 Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America agri natural enemy pest control market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the agri natural enemy pest control market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Chapter 14 – Europe Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029 Important growth prospects of the agri natural enemy pest control market based on its end users in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter. Chapter 15 – South Asia Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029 India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others are the leading countries in the South Asia region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia agri natural enemy pest control market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Asia agri natural enemy pest control market during the period 2019-2029. Chapter 16 – East Asia Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029 This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the East Asia agri natural enemy pest control market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the China, Japan, and South Korea. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on the end users and countries in East Asia. Chapter 17 – Oceania Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029 In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania agri natural enemy pest control market. Chapter 18 –MEA Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029 This chapter highlights the growth of the agri natural enemy pest control market in the MEA by focusing on Northern Africa, GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and others. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the agri natural enemy pest control market in MEA. Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis In this chapter, readers can find a detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the agri natural enemy pest control market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio. Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the agri natural enemy pest control market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Ecolab, Inc., Bayer, Syngenta, Beneficial Insectary, Inc., Biobest Group, Koppert B.V., WUR, Marrone Bio Innovation, Certis USA LLC, Dow Chemical, Isagro S.P.A, Andermatt Biocontol AG, Som Phytopharma India Limited (Agri Life), FMC, Nufarm, and BASF Agricultural Specialities among others. Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the agri natural enemy pest control report. Chapter 22 – Research Methodology This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the agri natural enemy pest control market.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]