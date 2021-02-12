ADAS Calibration Equipment Market by 2021 | Robert Bosch GmbH,Mahle GmbH,TEXA S.p.A.,Launch Tech Co. Ltd.

A recent market study published by FMI on the ADAS Calibration Equipment market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

ADAS Calibration Equipment Market: Taxonomy

The global ADAS Calibration Equipment market is segmented in detail to cover

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

End Users

Automotive OEMs

Tier 1 Suppliers

Service Stations

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Table Of Content 1. Executive Summary 1.1. Global Market Outlook 1.2. Demand Side Trends 1.3. Supply Side Trends 1.4. Technology Roadmap 1.5. Analysis and Recommendations 2. Market Overview 2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy 2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations 3. Key Success Factors 3.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis 3.2. Product USPs / Features 3.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies 4. Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030 4.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2015-2019 4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2020-2030 4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis 5. Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market – Pricing Analysis 5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Vehicle Type 5.2. Pricing Break-up 6. Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030 6.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2019 6.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2020-2030 6.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis 6.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis 7. Market Background 7.1. Macro-Economic Factors 7.2. Global & Regional Impact of COVID-19 Crisis 7.3. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact 7.4. Value Chain 7.4.1. List of Manufacturers 7.4.2. List of Distributors 7.4.3. List of Suppliers 7.5. Market Dynamics 7.5.1. Drivers 7.5.2. Restraints 7.5.3. Opportunity Analysis 8. Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Vehicle Type 8.1. Introduction / Key Findings 8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2019 8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2030 8.3.1. Passenger Vehicle 8.3.2. Commercial Vehicle 8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type 9. Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End Users 9.1. Introduction / Key Findings 9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By End Users, 2015 – 2019 9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By End Users, 2020 – 2030 9.3.1. Automotive OEMs 9.3.2. Tier 1 suppliers 9.3.3. Service Stations 9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by End Users 10. Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region 10.1. Introduction 10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Region, 2015 – 2019 10.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2020 – 2030 10.3.1. North America 10.3.2. Latin America 10.3.3. Europe 10.3.4. East Asia 10.3.5. South Asia 10.3.6. Oceania 10.3.7. Middle East & Africa 10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region 11. North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030 11.1. Introduction 11.2. Pricing Analysis 11.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019 11.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030 11.4.1. By Vehicle Type 11.4.2. By End Users 11.4.3. By Country 11.4.3.1. U.S. 11.4.3.2. Canada 11.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis 11.5.1. By Vehicle Type 11.5.2. By End Users 11.5.3. By Country 12. Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030 12.1. Introduction 12.2. Pricing Analysis 12.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019 12.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030 12.4.1. By Vehicle Type 12.4.2. By End Users 12.4.3. By Country 12.4.3.1. Brazil 12.4.3.2. Mexico 12.4.3.3. Argentina 12.4.3.4. Rest of Latin America 12.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis 12.5.1. By Vehicle Type 12.5.2. By End Users 12.5.3. By Country 13. Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030 13.1. Introduction 13.2. Pricing Analysis 13.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019 13.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030 13.4.1. By Vehicle Type 13.4.2. By End Users 13.4.3. By Country 13.4.3.1. Germany 13.4.3.2. Italy 13.4.3.3. France 13.4.3.4. U.K. 13.4.3.5. Spain 13.4.3.6. Russia 13.4.3.7. Rest of Europe 13.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis 13.5.1. By Vehicle Type 13.5.2. By End Users 13.5.3. By Country 14. East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030 14.1. Introduction 14.2. Pricing Analysis 14.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019 14.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030 14.4.1. By Vehicle Type 14.4.2. By End Users 14.4.3. By Country 14.4.3.1. China 14.4.3.2. Japan 14.4.3.3. South Korea 14.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis 14.5.1. By Vehicle Type 14.5.2. By End Users 14.5.3. By Country 15. South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030 15.1. Introduction 15.2. Pricing Analysis 15.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019 15.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030 15.4.1. By Vehicle Type 15.4.2. By End Users 15.4.3. By Country 15.4.3.1. India 15.4.3.2. Thailand 15.4.3.3. Malaysia 15.4.3.4. Indonesia 15.4.3.5. Rest of South Asia 15.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis 15.5.1. By Vehicle Type 15.5.2. By End Users 15.5.3. By Country 16. Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030 16.1. Introduction 16.2. Pricing Analysis 16.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019 16.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030 16.4.1. By Vehicle Type 16.4.2. By End Users 16.4.3. By Country 16.4.3.1. Australia 16.4.3.2. New Zealand 16.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis 16.5.1. By Vehicle Type 16.5.2. By End Users 16.5.3. By Country 17. Middle East and Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030 17.1. Introduction 17.2. Pricing Analysis 17.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019 17.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030 17.4.1. By Vehicle Type 17.4.2. By End Users 17.4.3. By Country 17.4.3.1. Turkey 17.4.3.2. GCC 17.4.3.3. South Africa 17.4.3.4. Northern Africa 17.4.3.5. Rest of Middle East and Africa 17.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis 17.5.1. By Vehicle Type 17.5.2. By End Users 17.5.3. By Country 18. Key and Emerging Countries ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 18.1. China ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 18.1.1. By Vehicle Type 18.1.2. By End Users 18.2. India ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 18.2.1. By Vehicle Type 18.2.2. By End Users 18.3. Northern Africa & New Zealand ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 18.3.1. By Vehicle Type 18.3.2. By End Users 19. Market Structure Analysis 19.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (ADAS Calibration Equipment) 19.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players 19.3. Market Presence Analysis 19.3.1. Product foot print by Players 20. Competition Analysis 20.1. Competition Dashboard 20.2. Competition Deep Dive 20.2.1. Robert Bosch GmbH 20.2.1.1. Overview 20.2.1.2. Product Portfolio 20.2.1.3. Sales Footprint 20.2.1.4. Strategy Overview 20.2.2. Mahle GmbH 20.2.2.1. Overview 20.2.2.2. Product Portfolio 20.2.2.3. Sales Footprint 20.2.2.4. Strategy Overview 20.2.3. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA 20.2.3.1. Overview 20.2.3.2. Product Portfolio 20.2.3.3. Sales Footprint 20.2.3.4. Strategy Overview 20.2.4. TEXA S.p.A. 20.2.4.1. Overview 20.2.4.2. Product Portfolio 20.2.4.3. Sales Footprint 20.2.4.4. Strategy Overview 20.2.5. Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd. 20.2.5.1. Overview 20.2.5.2. Product Portfolio 20.2.5.3. Sales Footprint 20.2.5.4. Strategy Overview 20.2.6. Launch Tech Co., Ltd. 20.2.6.1. Overview 20.2.6.2. Product Portfolio 20.2.6.3. Sales Footprint 20.2.6.4. Strategy Overview 20.2.7. COJALI S.L. 20.2.7.1. Overview 20.2.7.2. Product Portfolio 20.2.7.3. Sales Footprint 20.2.7.4. Strategy Overview 20.2.8. Hofmann Megaplan GmbH 20.2.8.1. Overview 20.2.8.2. Product Portfolio 20.2.8.3. Sales Footprint 20.2.8.4. Strategy Overview 20.2.9. The Burke Porter Group 20.2.9.1. Overview 20.2.9.2. Product Portfolio 20.2.9.3. Sales Footprint 20.2.9.4. Strategy Overview 21. Assumptions and Acronyms Used 22. Research Methodology

List Of Figures Figure 01: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Volume (Units) and Y-o-Y Growth Rate From 2020-2030 Figure 02: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth Rate From 2020-2030 Figure 03: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2030 Figure 04: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Vehicle Type- 2020 & 2030 Figure 05: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030 Figure 06: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030 Figure 07: Global Passenger Vehicles Segment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 08: Global Commercial Vehicles Segment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 09: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End User – 2020 & 2030 Figure 10: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End User, 2020-2030 Figure 11: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User, 2020-2030 Figure 12: Automotive OEMs Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 13: Tier 1 Suppliers Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 14: Service Stations Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 15: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Region – 2020 & 2030 Figure 16: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Region, 2020-2030 Figure 17: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region, 2020-2030 Figure 18: North America Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 19: Latin America Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 20: Europe Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 21: MEA Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 22: East Asia Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 23: South Asia Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 24: Oceania Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 25: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Country 2020 & 2030 Figure 26: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Country, 2020-2030 Figure 27: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country, 2020-2030 Figure 28: U.S. Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 29: Canada Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 30: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Vehicle Type- 2020 & 2030 Figure 31: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030 Figure 32: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030 Figure 33: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End User – 2020 & 2030 Figure 34: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End User, 2020-2030 Figure 35: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User, 2020-2030 Figure 36: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Country 2020 & 2030 Figure 37: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Country, 2020-2030 Figure 38: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country, 2020-2030 Figure 39: Brazil Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 40: Mexico Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 41: Rest of Latin America Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 42: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Vehicle Type- 2020 & 2030 Figure 43: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030 Figure 44: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030 Figure 45: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End User – 2020 & 2030 Figure 46: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End User, 2020-2030 Figure 47: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User, 2020-2030 Figure 48: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End Use – 2020 & 2030 Figure 49: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End Use, 2020-2030 Figure 50: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End Use, 2020-2030 Figure 51: Germany ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 52: Italy ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 53: France ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 54: U.K. ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 55: Spain ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 56: Russia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 57: Rest of Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 58: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Vehicle Type- 2020 & 2030 Figure 59: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030 Figure 60: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030 Figure 61: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End User – 2020 & 2030 Figure 62: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End User, 2020-2030 Figure 63: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User, 2020-2030 Figure 64: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Country 2020 & 2030 Figure 65: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Country, 2020-2030 Figure 66: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country, 2020-2030 Figure 67: China ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 68: Japan ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 69: South Korea ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 70: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Vehicle Type- 2020 & 2030 Figure 71: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030 Figure 72: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030 Figure 73: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End User – 2020 & 2030 Figure 74: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End User, 2020-2030 Figure 75: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User, 2020-2030 Figure 76: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Country 2020 & 2030 Figure 77: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Country, 2020-2030 Figure 78: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country, 2020-2030 Figure 79: India ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 80: Thailand ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 81: Indonesia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 82: Malaysia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 83: Rest of South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 84: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Vehicle Type- 2020 & 2030 Figure 85: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030 Figure 86: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030 Figure 87: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End User – 2020 & 2030 Figure 88: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End User, 2020-2030 Figure 89: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User, 2020-2030 Figure 90: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Country 2020 & 2030 Figure 91: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Country, 2020-2030 Figure 92: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country, 2020-2030 Figure 93: Australia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 94: New Zealand ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 95: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Vehicle Type- 2020 & 2030 Figure 96: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030 Figure 97: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030 Figure 98: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End User – 2020 & 2030 Figure 99: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End User, 2020-2030 Figure 100: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User, 2020-2030 Figure 101: Middle East & Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Country 2020 & 2030 Figure 102: Middle East & Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Country, 2020-2030 Figure 103: Middle East & Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country, 2020-2030 Figure 104: Turkey ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 105: GCC Countries ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 106: South Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 107: Northern Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030 Figure 108: Rest of MEA ADAS Calibration Equipment This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants. Chapter 04- Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Demand Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030 This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in the forecast period of 2020-2030. Chapter 05- Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market – Pricing Analysis This section provides the pricing analysis for ADAS Calibration Equipment on the basis of by Material Type segment Chapter 06 – Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030 This section explains the global market value analysis or market size and forecast for the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in the forecast period of 2020-2030. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030). Chapter 07 – Market Background This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market over the forecast period. This section also covers COVID-19 Impact assessment for the global market. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain and forecast factors for the ADAS Calibration Equipment market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section. Chapter 08 – Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Vehicle Type Based on material type, the ADAS Calibration Equipment market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle and commercial vehicle. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the ADAS Calibration Equipment market and market attractiveness analysis based on Vehicle Type. Chapter 09 – Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis by End Users This chapter provides details about the ADAS Calibration Equipment market based on End Users and has been classified Automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and Service Stations. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on End Users. Chapter 10 – Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region This chapter explains how the ADAS Calibration Equipment market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Chapter 11 – North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America ADAS Calibration Equipment market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on segments and countries in North America. Chapter 12 – Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 This chapter provides the growth scenario of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in Latin America countries such as Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided. Chapter 13 – Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 Important growth prospects of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market based on its Vehicle Type in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter. Chapter 14 – East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 Important growth prospects of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market based on its Vehicle Types in several countries such as China, Japan and South Korea are included in this chapter. Chapter 15 – South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 This chapter highlights the growth of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in South Asia & Pacific by focusing on India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Rest of SAP. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in South Asia & Pacific.

Chapter 16 – Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in Oceania.

Chapter 17 – Middle East & Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in Middle East & Africa by focusing on GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 18 – Key and Emerging Countries ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis

Important growth prospects of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market for the key and emerging countries are included in this chapter. This chapter helps the reader to under the country wise scenario of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the ADAS Calibration Equipment market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Landscape

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the ADAS Calibration Equipment market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report Robert Bosch GmbH, Mahle GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, TEXA S.p.A., Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd., Launch Tech Co., Ltd., COJALI S.L., Hofmann Megaplan GmbH, The Burke Porter Group among others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the ADAS Calibration Equipment market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the ADAS Calibration Equipment market.

Reasons to Buy the report

We provide authentic and detailed analysis on various market trends to enable businesses to make informed and beneficial decisions to attain competitive edge over key players.

Our analysts provide detailed market segmentation along with meaningful insights and extensive reports that other companies fail to include.

The report includes accurate analysis of the market and the current developing trends affecting the growth. FMI speaks to stakeholders across the spectrum, including C-level executives, distributors, product manufacturers, industry experts.This ensures that the data collected is from highly reliable sources.

