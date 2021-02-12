ADAS Calibration Equipment Market by 2021 | Robert Bosch GmbH,Mahle GmbH,TEXA S.p.A.,Launch Tech Co. Ltd.

A recent market study published by FMI on the ADAS Calibration Equipment market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
ADAS Calibration Equipment Market: Taxonomy
The global ADAS Calibration Equipment market is segmented in detail to cover
Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
End Users
- Automotive OEMs
- Tier 1 Suppliers
- Service Stations
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East and Africa
Table Of Content
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand Side Trends
1.3. Supply Side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
3. Key Success Factors
3.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis
3.2. Product USPs / Features
3.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies
4. Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030
4.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2015-2019
4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2020-2030
4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
5. Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market – Pricing Analysis
5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Vehicle Type
5.2. Pricing Break-up
6. Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030
6.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2019
6.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2020-2030
6.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
6.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
7. Market Background
7.1. Macro-Economic Factors
7.2. Global & Regional Impact of COVID-19 Crisis
7.3. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact
7.4. Value Chain
7.4.1. List of Manufacturers
7.4.2. List of Distributors
7.4.3. List of Suppliers
7.5. Market Dynamics
7.5.1. Drivers
7.5.2. Restraints
7.5.3. Opportunity Analysis
8. Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Vehicle Type
8.1. Introduction / Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2019
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2030
8.3.1. Passenger Vehicle
8.3.2. Commercial Vehicle
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type
9. Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End Users
9.1. Introduction / Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By End Users, 2015 – 2019
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By End Users, 2020 – 2030
9.3.1. Automotive OEMs
9.3.2. Tier 1 suppliers
9.3.3. Service Stations
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by End Users
10. Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Region, 2015 – 2019
10.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2020 – 2030
10.3.1. North America
10.3.2. Latin America
10.3.3. Europe
10.3.4. East Asia
10.3.5. South Asia
10.3.6. Oceania
10.3.7. Middle East & Africa
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
11. North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Pricing Analysis
11.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019
11.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030
11.4.1. By Vehicle Type
11.4.2. By End Users
11.4.3. By Country
11.4.3.1. U.S.
11.4.3.2. Canada
11.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.5.1. By Vehicle Type
11.5.2. By End Users
11.5.3. By Country
12. Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Pricing Analysis
12.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019
12.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030
12.4.1. By Vehicle Type
12.4.2. By End Users
12.4.3. By Country
12.4.3.1. Brazil
12.4.3.2. Mexico
12.4.3.3. Argentina
12.4.3.4. Rest of Latin America
12.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.5.1. By Vehicle Type
12.5.2. By End Users
12.5.3. By Country
13. Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Pricing Analysis
13.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019
13.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030
13.4.1. By Vehicle Type
13.4.2. By End Users
13.4.3. By Country
13.4.3.1. Germany
13.4.3.2. Italy
13.4.3.3. France
13.4.3.4. U.K.
13.4.3.5. Spain
13.4.3.6. Russia
13.4.3.7. Rest of Europe
13.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.5.1. By Vehicle Type
13.5.2. By End Users
13.5.3. By Country
14. East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Pricing Analysis
14.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019
14.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030
14.4.1. By Vehicle Type
14.4.2. By End Users
14.4.3. By Country
14.4.3.1. China
14.4.3.2. Japan
14.4.3.3. South Korea
14.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
14.5.1. By Vehicle Type
14.5.2. By End Users
14.5.3. By Country
15. South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Pricing Analysis
15.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019
15.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030
15.4.1. By Vehicle Type
15.4.2. By End Users
15.4.3. By Country
15.4.3.1. India
15.4.3.2. Thailand
15.4.3.3. Malaysia
15.4.3.4. Indonesia
15.4.3.5. Rest of South Asia
15.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
15.5.1. By Vehicle Type
15.5.2. By End Users
15.5.3. By Country
16. Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Pricing Analysis
16.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019
16.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030
16.4.1. By Vehicle Type
16.4.2. By End Users
16.4.3. By Country
16.4.3.1. Australia
16.4.3.2. New Zealand
16.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
16.5.1. By Vehicle Type
16.5.2. By End Users
16.5.3. By Country
17. Middle East and Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
17.1. Introduction
17.2. Pricing Analysis
17.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019
17.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030
17.4.1. By Vehicle Type
17.4.2. By End Users
17.4.3. By Country
17.4.3.1. Turkey
17.4.3.2. GCC
17.4.3.3. South Africa
17.4.3.4. Northern Africa
17.4.3.5. Rest of Middle East and Africa
17.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis
17.5.1. By Vehicle Type
17.5.2. By End Users
17.5.3. By Country
18. Key and Emerging Countries ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis
18.1. China ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis
18.1.1. By Vehicle Type
18.1.2. By End Users
18.2. India ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis
18.2.1. By Vehicle Type
18.2.2. By End Users
18.3. Northern Africa & New Zealand ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis
18.3.1. By Vehicle Type
18.3.2. By End Users
19. Market Structure Analysis
19.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (ADAS Calibration Equipment)
19.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
19.3. Market Presence Analysis
19.3.1. Product foot print by Players
20. Competition Analysis
20.1. Competition Dashboard
20.2. Competition Deep Dive
20.2.1. Robert Bosch GmbH
20.2.1.1. Overview
20.2.1.2. Product Portfolio
20.2.1.3. Sales Footprint
20.2.1.4. Strategy Overview
20.2.2. Mahle GmbH
20.2.2.1. Overview
20.2.2.2. Product Portfolio
20.2.2.3. Sales Footprint
20.2.2.4. Strategy Overview
20.2.3. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
20.2.3.1. Overview
20.2.3.2. Product Portfolio
20.2.3.3. Sales Footprint
20.2.3.4. Strategy Overview
20.2.4. TEXA S.p.A.
20.2.4.1. Overview
20.2.4.2. Product Portfolio
20.2.4.3. Sales Footprint
20.2.4.4. Strategy Overview
20.2.5. Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd.
20.2.5.1. Overview
20.2.5.2. Product Portfolio
20.2.5.3. Sales Footprint
20.2.5.4. Strategy Overview
20.2.6. Launch Tech Co., Ltd.
20.2.6.1. Overview
20.2.6.2. Product Portfolio
20.2.6.3. Sales Footprint
20.2.6.4. Strategy Overview
20.2.7. COJALI S.L.
20.2.7.1. Overview
20.2.7.2. Product Portfolio
20.2.7.3. Sales Footprint
20.2.7.4. Strategy Overview
20.2.8. Hofmann Megaplan GmbH
20.2.8.1. Overview
20.2.8.2. Product Portfolio
20.2.8.3. Sales Footprint
20.2.8.4. Strategy Overview
20.2.9. The Burke Porter Group
20.2.9.1. Overview
20.2.9.2. Product Portfolio
20.2.9.3. Sales Footprint
20.2.9.4. Strategy Overview
21. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
22. Research Methodology
List of tables
Table 01: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2015-2030
Table 02: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by End User, 2015-2030
Table 03: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis by Region, 2015-2030
Table 04: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Volume (Units) Analysis by Region, 2015-2030
Table 05: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis by Country, 2015-2030
Table 06: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2015-2030
Table 07: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by End User, 2015-2030
Table 08: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by Country, 2015-2030
Table 09: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2015-2030
Table 10: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by End User, 2015-2030
Table 11: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis by End Use, 2015-2030
Table 12: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Volume (Units) Analysis by End Use, 2015-2030
Table 13: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2015-2030
Table 14: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by End User, 2015-2030
Table 15: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by Country, 2015-2030
Table 16: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2015-2030
Table 17: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by End User, 2015-2030
Table 18: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis by Country, 2015-2030
Table 19: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Volume (Units) Analysis by Country, 2015-2030
Table 20: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2015-2030
Table 21: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by End User, 2015-2030
Table 22: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by Country, 2015-2030
Table 23: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2015-2030
Table 24: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by End User, 2015-2030
Table 25: Middle East & Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis by Country, 2015-2030
Table 26: Middle East & Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Volume (Units) Analysis by Country, 2015-2030
Table 27: Middle East and Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2015-2030
Table 28: Middle East and Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis by End User, 2015-2030
Table 29: China ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Historical Data 2015 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030 By Vehicle Type
Table 30: China ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Historical Data 2015 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030 By End User
Table 31: India ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Historical Data 2015 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030 By Vehicle Type
Table 32: India ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Historical Data 2015 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030 By End User
Table 33: Northern Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Historical Data 2015 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030 By Vehicle Type
Table 34: Northern Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Historical Data 2015 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030 By End User
List Of Figures
Figure 01: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Volume (Units) and Y-o-Y Growth Rate From 2020-2030
Figure 02: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Value (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth Rate From 2020-2030
Figure 03: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2030
Figure 04: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Vehicle Type- 2020 & 2030
Figure 05: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 06: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 07: Global Passenger Vehicles Segment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 08: Global Commercial Vehicles Segment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 09: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End User – 2020 & 2030
Figure 10: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End User, 2020-2030
Figure 11: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User, 2020-2030
Figure 12: Automotive OEMs Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 13: Tier 1 Suppliers Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 14: Service Stations Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 15: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Region – 2020 & 2030
Figure 16: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Region, 2020-2030
Figure 17: Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region, 2020-2030
Figure 18: North America Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 19: Latin America Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 20: Europe Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 21: MEA Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 22: East Asia Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 23: South Asia Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 24: Oceania Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 25: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Country 2020 & 2030
Figure 26: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Country, 2020-2030
Figure 27: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country, 2020-2030
Figure 28: U.S. Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 29: Canada Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 30: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Vehicle Type- 2020 & 2030
Figure 31: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 32: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 33: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End User – 2020 & 2030
Figure 34: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End User, 2020-2030
Figure 35: North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User, 2020-2030
Figure 36: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Country 2020 & 2030
Figure 37: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Country, 2020-2030
Figure 38: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country, 2020-2030
Figure 39: Brazil Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 40: Mexico Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 41: Rest of Latin America Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 42: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Vehicle Type- 2020 & 2030
Figure 43: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 44: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 45: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End User – 2020 & 2030
Figure 46: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End User, 2020-2030
Figure 47: Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User, 2020-2030
Figure 48: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End Use – 2020 & 2030
Figure 49: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End Use, 2020-2030
Figure 50: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End Use, 2020-2030
Figure 51: Germany ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 52: Italy ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 53: France ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 54: U.K. ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 55: Spain ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 56: Russia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 57: Rest of Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 58: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Vehicle Type- 2020 & 2030
Figure 59: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 60: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 61: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End User – 2020 & 2030
Figure 62: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End User, 2020-2030
Figure 63: Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User, 2020-2030
Figure 64: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Country 2020 & 2030
Figure 65: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Country, 2020-2030
Figure 66: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country, 2020-2030
Figure 67: China ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 68: Japan ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 69: South Korea ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 70: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Vehicle Type- 2020 & 2030
Figure 71: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 72: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 73: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End User – 2020 & 2030
Figure 74: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End User, 2020-2030
Figure 75: East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User, 2020-2030
Figure 76: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Country 2020 & 2030
Figure 77: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Country, 2020-2030
Figure 78: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country, 2020-2030
Figure 79: India ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 80: Thailand ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 81: Indonesia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 82: Malaysia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 83: Rest of South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 84: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Vehicle Type- 2020 & 2030
Figure 85: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 86: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 87: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End User – 2020 & 2030
Figure 88: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End User, 2020-2030
Figure 89: South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User, 2020-2030
Figure 90: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Country 2020 & 2030
Figure 91: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Country, 2020-2030
Figure 92: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country, 2020-2030
Figure 93: Australia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 94: New Zealand ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 95: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Vehicle Type- 2020 & 2030
Figure 96: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 97: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 98: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End User – 2020 & 2030
Figure 99: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End User, 2020-2030
Figure 100: Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User, 2020-2030
Figure 101: Middle East & Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Country 2020 & 2030
Figure 102: Middle East & Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Country, 2020-2030
Figure 103: Middle East & Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Country, 2020-2030
Figure 104: Turkey ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 105: GCC Countries ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 106: South Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 107: Northern Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 108: Rest of MEA ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity, 2020-2030
Figure 109: Middle East and Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by Vehicle Type- 2020 & 2030
Figure 110: Middle East and Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 111: Middle East and Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by Vehicle Type, 2020-2030
Figure 112: Middle East and Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Share and BPS Analysis by End User – 2020 & 2030
Figure 113: Middle East and Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Y-o-Y Growth by End User, 2020-2030
Figure 114: Middle East and Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis by End User, 2020-2030
Product Synopsis
Report Chapters
Chapter 01 – Executive Summary
The report initiates with the executive summary of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand-side & supply-side trends about the ADAS Calibration Equipment market.
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to ADAS Calibration Equipment is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market report.
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
The ADAS Calibration Equipment market report provides key market factors that are expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.
Chapter 04- Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Demand Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030
This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in the forecast period of 2020-2030.
Chapter 05- Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market – Pricing Analysis
This section provides the pricing analysis for ADAS Calibration Equipment on the basis of by Material Type segment
Chapter 06 – Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030
This section explains the global market value analysis or market size and forecast for the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in the forecast period of 2020-2030. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).
Chapter 07 – Market Background
This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market over the forecast period. This section also covers COVID-19 Impact assessment for the global market. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain and forecast factors for the ADAS Calibration Equipment market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.
Chapter 08 – Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Vehicle Type
Based on material type, the ADAS Calibration Equipment market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle and commercial vehicle. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the ADAS Calibration Equipment market and market attractiveness analysis based on Vehicle Type.
Chapter 09 – Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis by End Users
This chapter provides details about the ADAS Calibration Equipment market based on End Users and has been classified Automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and Service Stations. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on End Users.
Chapter 10 – Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region
This chapter explains how the ADAS Calibration Equipment market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa.
Chapter 11 – North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030
This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America ADAS Calibration Equipment market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on segments and countries in North America.
Chapter 12 – Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030
This chapter provides the growth scenario of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in Latin America countries such as Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.
Chapter 13 – Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030
Important growth prospects of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market based on its Vehicle Type in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.
Chapter 14 – East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030
Important growth prospects of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market based on its Vehicle Types in several countries such as China, Japan and South Korea are included in this chapter.
Chapter 15 – South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030
This chapter highlights the growth of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in South Asia & Pacific by focusing on India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Rest of SAP. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in South Asia & Pacific.
Chapter 16 – Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030
This chapter highlights the growth of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in Oceania.
Chapter 17 – Middle East & Africa ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030
This chapter highlights the growth of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in Middle East & Africa by focusing on GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market in Middle East and Africa.
Chapter 18 – Key and Emerging Countries ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis
Important growth prospects of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market for the key and emerging countries are included in this chapter. This chapter helps the reader to under the country wise scenario of the ADAS Calibration Equipment market.
Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis
In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the ADAS Calibration Equipment market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.
Chapter 20 – Competition Landscape
In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the ADAS Calibration Equipment market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report Robert Bosch GmbH, Mahle GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, TEXA S.p.A., Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd., Launch Tech Co., Ltd., COJALI S.L., Hofmann Megaplan GmbH, The Burke Porter Group among others.
Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms
This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the ADAS Calibration Equipment market report.
Chapter 22 – Research Methodology
This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the ADAS Calibration Equipment market.
