Calcium Propionate Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2020-2030

Calcium propionate is the calcium salt of propionic acid. It is formed by reacting calcium hydroxide and propionic acid. Calcium propionate is available in powder, liquid and compressed form. It is a source of calcium and energy for dairy transition cows. Calcium propionate is used as a mold inhibitor in various dairy products, animal feed as well as in agricultural applications. Calcium propionate also acts as a food preservative and hence finds a wide range of application in the dairy products. It is used to guarantee food safety of bakery and dairy products. Its use in the baked food application depends on variety of factors such as climatic conditions, type of products and many others. In addition, calcium propionate is mostly preferred in rolls as it contributes to nutrition enhancement by adding calcium. Moreover, calcium propionate finds application in pesticides. The global calcium propionate market is anticipated to witness a moderate single digit growth in the forecast period.

Calcium Propionate Market: Drivers and restraints

The growing food industry is expected to fuel the demand for calcium propionate in the forecast period. Moreover, the changing lifestyle is affecting the food consumption habits of people and hence is expected to boost the calcium propionate market. The increasing demand for food preservation is anticipated to be one of the major demand driver in the global calcium propionate market in the near future. Growing concerns among the customers regarding hygiene and fresh food would help grow the calcium propionate market. R&D investments and proper expansion in the growing markets can create better opportunities for the global calcium propionate market players. The growing food industry in China and India is expected to boost the demand for calcium propionate in developing regions in the upcoming years. However, the stringent regulations pertaining to quality and food safety is projected to restrain the global calcium propionate market. Local regulations should be checked for allowed applications and dosage levels. For example, calcium propionate is authorised for use in food and technology additives in Europe. However, the usage rates in Southeast Asia may be higher as compared to Europe as the conditions are more favourable for growth of spoilage organisms. Also, growing competition from other preservatives such as sodium propionate would be a threat for global calcium propionate market.

Calcium Propionate Market: Segmentation

The global calcium propionate market can be segmented on the basis of end use as

Bakery products

Processed meat

Whey

Pesticides

Others (dairy products, beverages such as beer or distilled spirits, diet food and beverages, soups, sauces, etc.)

Calcium propionate is very commonly used as a bread preservative all over the world. Hence, bakery products is expected to contribute maximum share in the global calcium propionate market.

Calcium Propionate Market: Region-wise outlook

The global calcium propionate market can be broadly classified into seven key segments on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. North America constitutes of the largest market share in the global calcium propionate market, followed by Europe. The consumption of convenience food is higher in these matured markets. Hence, the matured markets are projected to witness a steady growth in the near future. However, the demand for calcium propionate is rising from the emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. As a result, these regions are anticipated to witness higher growth rates in the near future.

Calcium Propionate Market: Key market players

Some of the key market players identified in the global calcium propionate market are

Niacet Corporation

ADDCON GmbH

M Food Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Kemira Oyj.

Fine Organics

Orthochem Pty Ltd

Perstorp Holding AB

Impextraco NV

