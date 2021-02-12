Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market is Expected to Reach $86,777 Million, Globally, by 2022 | Key Player – Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, MSD Ignition, Fuel Systems, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC

Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market Outlook – 2022

Fuel delivery and injection systems market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $86,777 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.26% during the period 2016-2022.By fuel type, diesel systems occupied about half of the market share, in 2015 and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. The port fuel injection systems and the direct injection systems injection types, collectively accounted for close to two-third the world fuel delivery and injection systems market in 2015.

Fuel delivery and injection systems are vital parts in automobiles used for delivering fuels to the ignition chamber at a specified pressure and air-fuel ratio. The fuel delivery and injection systems are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing global sales of the automobiles, technological advancements in this field and increasing demand for fuel efficiency. Due to the low production cost and growing demand, the sales of these automobile systems is increasing in the developing countries such as China, India, South Korea and Taiwan in Asia-Pacific. However, the stringent environmental regulations of various governments restricting the size of these system are hampering the growth of this industry.

The passenger vehicle segment held the largest market share and acquired more than one-third of the total market in 2015. Light and heavy commercial vehicles together acquired about half of the market share in 2015.

Changing demographics such as increasing population, increasing demand of personal transportation and emergence of new technologies is estimated to drive the growth of global automotive fuel delivery and injection systems market in coming years.

Asia-Pacific and North America show lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period. Increase in the number of manufacturing facilities in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific coupled with the increasing demand in the region are key drivers for the growth of this region. The major countries contributing in the growth of Asia-Pacific are China, India, Japan and South Korea. However, low cost and the high volume of production of vehicles drives the fuel delivery and injection systems market in North America. In North America, Mexico is expected to record the highest CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period.

The major players profiled in this market are Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, MSD Ignition, Fuel Systems, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, and Denso Corporation, Ltd among others with the main strategy to be followed is product differentiation and innovation.

Key Findings of Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market:

Europe holds the largest market share, registering a CAGR of 4.02% from 2016 to 2022

Throttle body fuel injection segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.45% from 2016 to 2022

Alternate fuel segment, is expected to be the fastest growing fuel type segment in the market growing with a CAGR of 4.46%

Among the different vehicle segments, hybrid vehicle is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

