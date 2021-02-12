Hexylene Glycol Market | Latest Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities & Outlook Till 2029 | Top Key Players: BASF SE, SOLVAY S.A, DowDupont, Arkema Group

This FMI study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the global hexylene glycol market between 2018 and 2028. The study considers 2017 as the base year with hexylene glycol market values estimated for the year 2018 and forecast developed for the duration between 2018 and 2028. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) has been represented from 2018 to 2028. This Hexylene glycol study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the hexylene glycol study and perspectives of industry participants, the global hexylene glycol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2018 and 2028, in terms of value. Growing environmental concerns, supportive policy framework and reasonable cost of operations are some of the factors positively impacting the uptake of the hexylene glycol in the global market.

This Future Market Insights report on hexylene glycol carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as grade, application and end users. The primary objective of the Hexylene glycol report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders in the hexylene glycol market.

Hexylene glycol is a viscous and colourless liquid with a mild sweet odour. It is an oxygenated solvent derived from di-acetone alcohol which has two alcohol functions. Hexylene glycol has low evaporation rate and on the basis of miscibility, it is completely dissolvable in water.

This hexylene glycol report is structured to allow the readers to develop a thorough understanding of the Hexylene glycol market. This Hexylene glycol report begins with market definitions, which are followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the hexylene glycol market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Hexylene Glycol Market: Segmentation

Grade Application End Use Region Pharmaceutical

Industrial Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Antifreeze

Others Paints & Coatings

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Leather & Textile

Construction Adhesive Concrete Additives

Drug, Cosmetics, Personal Care Pharma Excipients Formulating Agent Others

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South East Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa

China

India

Japan

The hexylene glycol report begins with a market introduction, which defines the market taxonomy and product definitions with respect to the global hexylene glycol market. In the next section, the hexylene glycol report describes the market development background, macro-economic factors, industry factors, product life stage and associated stages, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis and value chain overview covering approximate margins. This section of the Hexylene glycol market report also provides an indicative list of stakeholders involved in each stage of hexylene glycol for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the hexylene glycol report discusses market dynamics, such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints and trends, impacting the market growth at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global hexylene glycol market at a qualitative level based on analysis facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons) projections for the hexylene glycol market for the aforementioned segments at a global level. The global market values represented in these section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. The hexylene glycol market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share and attractiveness analysis for each of the types covered in each segment.

The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global hexylene glycol market based on seven prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.

This hexylene glycol market analysis sections cover regional trends, weighted average pricing analysis and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global hexylene glycol market while the forecast presented in these sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global hexylene glycol market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the hexylene glycol market in terms of various hexylene glycol segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of a market and identify the right opportunities available.

As previously highlighted, the hexylene glycol market is split into a number of segments. All the hexylene glycol segments, in terms of grade, application, end user and region, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the hexylene glycol market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the hexylene glycol market, segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the hexylene glycol market.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth and installation of hexylene glycol across concerned regions, Future Market Insights has developed the attractiveness index, which will help providers to identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the hexylene glycol market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the hexylene glycol market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report include hexylene glycol manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the hexylene glycol market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the hexylene glycol marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Hexylene glycol market. Some of the key competitors covered in this Hexylene glycol report include BASF SE, SOLVAY S.A, DowDupont, Arkema Group, Solventis Ltd, Monument Chemicals, Inc., Lonza Group, Lanxess, FINAR LIMITED, Prasol chemicals Ltd.

