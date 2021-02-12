Electric Bike Market Business Growth, Size and Comprehensive Research Study Forecast to 2027| ECCITY Motocycles, Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited, Gogoro Inc

FMI offers a 10-year forecast for the electric bike market between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2017–2027). The main objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the global electric bike market. The study provides the market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the electric bike market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on the trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the electric bike market.

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the electric bike market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping the internal as well as external competition in the electric bike market. The electric bike market is expected to grow at a stable pace in the near future. Moreover, steady growth of the automotive industry due to an increase in the production & sales of two wheelers, the number of two wheelers on the road and the rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles are among factors expected to create healthy growth opportunities in the electric bike market.

A section of the report highlights the overall country-wise electric bike market. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the report. The report sheds light on the key developments and activities executed by prominent manufacturers operating in the electric bike market.

Key Segments Covered in the Electric Bike Market Report

On the basis of product type, the electric bike market can be segmented into:

Electric Scooter

Electric Motorcycles

Pedelec

On the basis of battery type, the electric bike market can be segmented into:

Li-Ion

NiMH

Lead-based

On the basis of technology, the electric bike market can be segmented into:

Plug-In

Battery

On the basis of region, the electric bike market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size (volume and value) analysis for the electric bike market.

The report starts with the market overview and provides a definition and analysis about the drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain analysis and key trends in the electric bike market. The next section includes a global electric bike market analysis, analysis by product type, battery type, technology and regional-level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the electric bike market on the basis of various factors affecting the market and cover the present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report provides historical data from 2012 to 2016. The report considers 2016 as the base year, and the numbers for the electric bike market are estimated for 2017 and forecast made for 2018–2027.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the same on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of the electric bike market report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as in identifying the potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the electric bike market.

Research Methodology of the Electric Bike Market

The report titled “Electric Bike Market” focuses on providing information regarding the volume and value of the market from a global perspective. The research on the said market was initiated thorough secondary research on the product using top-down as well as bottom-up approaches, right down to the country and segmental level. The production & sales of two wheelers, electric vehicles, market trends and growth projections were taken into consideration to arrive at the total market. In addition to the above-mentioned secondary research, the yearly revenue generated by various types of electric bikes was estimated.

Furthermore, the yearly revenue generated from electric bike-manufacturing companies from each product type were obtained from primary as well as secondary sources and then benchmarked at the regional level.

The electric bike market value thus deduced was once again cross-verified and validated from the supply side. FMI’s proprietary regression analysis forecast model has been adopted to generate the market estimation for the forecast years and takes into account the effects of macro-economic factors that impact the overall electric bike market. It has been further validated by the primary respondents that belong to different levels across the entire value chain of the electric bike market, which include manufacturers and independent service providers.

This approach enabled the forecasting of the electric bike market in terms of CAGR with respect to the forthcoming period based on end user sentiments and helped in analyzing the electric bike market on the basis of Year-on-Year growth (Y-o-Y). The electric bike market has been analyzed in terms of Absolute Dollar Opportunity and Basis Point Share (BPS) along with the market attractive index for sharing every aspect of high growth segments in the electric bike market.

Electric Bike Market Participants

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the electric bike market. Key players in global electric bike market include ECCITY Motocycles, Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited, Gogoro Inc., GOVECS GmbH, Vmoto Limited, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Piaggio & C. SpA, Terra Motors Corp., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd., Emotion Bikes USA, Pedego Electric Bikes, Volt, Energica Motor Company S.p.A., Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Mahindra Genze, Derby Cycle and Accell Group.

