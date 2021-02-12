Non-life Insurance Market Shaping from Growth to Value |National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company

A latest survey on Non-life Insurance Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, The New India Assurance Company Limited, Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited , Oriental Insurance Company Limited, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, IIFCO Tokio General Insurance.

Amidst the ongoing economic slowdown across India, the insurance sector is expected to witness an expansion mainly due to the proposed increase in foreign investment limit on insurance intermediaries from 49% to 100%. The non-life insurance market is expected to reach INR 3,662.94 Bn by FY 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~14.79% during the FY 2020-FY 2024 period.

Competition Analysis:

Quantitative Data:

Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

• Non-life Insurance Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type (Historical & Forecast)

• Non-life Insurance Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application (Historical & Forecast)

• Non-life Insurance Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

• Non-life Insurance Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

• Non-life Insurance Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Non-life Insurance market report:

1. Why lots of Key players are not profiled in Study?

2. Do Scope of Market Study allows further Segmentation?

—> Yes, for a deep dive we do provide add-on segmentation in premium version of report to better derive market values. The standard version of this report covers segmentation by Application, by Type and by Regions [North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)]

3. What value addition does Country landscape will provide?

—> In the premium version of report, two-level of regional segmentation allows user to have access to country level break-up of market Size by revenue and volume*

* Wherever applicable

